Ever wondered why Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman’s characters in the movie ‘No Strings Attached’ broke up many times throughout the movie? They seemed like the perfect couple, who agreed to not change a single thing about each other. That’s supposed to be a good thing, where’s the problem then?!

Here is the problem, dear friends, one of the pillars of a good relationship is compromising, and in order to do so, you have to change things about yourself. By changing here I don’t mean being someone else, but adjusting to your new life. You’re not single anymore; someone is on board with you now. Kutcher and Portman managed to stay together by the end of the movie, and that was when she decided to make room for him in her life, aha, that’s what I mean, folks. I know it’s just a rom-com that has to have a happy ending, but still it is true.

There are things that are okay to change about yourself for the one you love, and here are 5 of them:

#1 Your Routine

Changing our single-life, that we’ve grown accustomed to, is a hard one to swallow. I give you that. But you have to remind yourself that this is completely normal, and also fun. Now you have a new buddy to share your life-journey with.

#2 Your Health Attitude

When you sign up to be with someone, your health affects that person’s life and vice versa. You can’t smoke around your asthmatic partner; you can’t ignore your bad health conditions and expect your partner to be fine about it. Relationships are the only boats that need two commanders, and both of them have to do their best to stay healthy.

#3 Your Social Habits

Introverts and extroverts fall in love with each other every day, a good share of these relationships crumble because they are mismatched socially. Why not both of you try to change the way you approach social situations? You have to meet each other half way if you want things to work out.

#4 Your Ideal Vision of Love

Here comes the big one. Ever heard the declaration “I never thought that I could fall in love with someone like him/her, but I did.” That’s entirely true. We can fall for people who don’t fit our ideal vision of love, so don’t get hung up on what you thought you wanted. Take time to appreciate the amazing love that you actually have.

#5 Some of Your Goals

Again, you and your partner are on the same boat. A boat can only go to one destination at a time. If you fought over the wheel, you will probably end up sinking the ship.

You shouldn’t give up on your dreams, but you should keep in mind that certain goals you set before your relationship might change slightly, or even drastically, as you get more serious with your partner. Remind yourself that this kind of change is not necessarily a bad thing, especially if it’s for something positive.