Traveling solo: The act of breaking out of your comfort zone.

If you’ve finally taken a leap of faith and decided to go solo on a trip, congratulations my friend! You are about to try out one of the best experiences of your lifetime.

Here are 5 tips to get the most out of your solo travel.

1- Talk to strangers…break that rule!

Most people are just being sociable and looking for a friend; the majority of humans are intentionally good. So don’t be scared and be open minded for meeting new people and making new friends. Not everyone who’s approaching you wants to rob/kill you! But also stay on guard, be cautious and don’t fully trust everyone you meet.

2- Only youuuuu!

Learn to like your traveling companion: You! This experience will bring you face to face with yourself; no distractions, no lying, no hiding. Do not be afraid of getting to know yourself better and be more self-connected. Plus, this is a rare luxurious opportunity to be the one and only decision-maker; it’s pure freedom!

3- Go crazy!

Eat weird food. Dance in the middle of the street. Sing out loud. Go skydiving or bungee jumping. Being abroad away from your people will give you the chance to experiment things more freely than you might do around people who’ve known you your entire life.

4- Overcome your solomangarephobia. Enjoy it!

That’s the fear of eating alone, and you would be surprised to know how many people have it! Depending completely on fast-food to avoid eating alone is a cuisine-crime. Besides that, eating alone can be super satisfying with nothing occupying your mind but the flavors of the food in front of you.

5- Your phone is your best friend

This is your only link to the outside world, so treat it well. Lose it and you’re lost. Also, keep some of your friends updated about your location and destinations, always. That’s an easy safety precaution.

Finally, the hardest thing about solo travel is to actually make the decision. So take the leap of faith, believe and you’ll see: Magic will happen!