Ellen DeGeneres is a world sensation in every sense of the word. She continuously changes the world one laugh after the other. It is basically impossible for anyone not to fall in love with her from the first joke!

Over the past 16 years, her fans, who are basically more than half the people on this planet got used to watching her dance, talk, play and scare celebrities in her daytime show ‘Ellen’.

However, in her latest New York Times interview, Ellen said that she’s considering retiring from The Ellen DeGeneres Show after her contract is up in the summer of 2020. Especially now that she got a new stand up special on Netflix.

We are not crying, you are!

Thinking about a world without Ellen got us remembering all the things she has done for us over the years; here are some of them:

1. Her Rhythm Will Get To You

Over the years, the 60-year-old fireball Ellen got used to starting her show dancing and getting everyone in the audience hyped over her sweet dance moves. This naturally inspired Egyptian TV hosts such our beloved Isaad Younis to dance along with her audience and guests in her own show ‘Sa7bet El-Sa3ada’.

I dare you not to dance along, I dare ya…

2. Her Legendary Oscar Selfie

At the 2014 Oscars -where the awesome Ellen was the host- Ellen whipped out her phone to take a selfie in the middle of the award show. This selfie happened to contain a few more legends, actually a lot more legends. Which, of course, made it the most memorable selfie and most retweeted photo EVER! After that, stars all over the world, including Egypt went into a complete selfie craze, all thanks to our lovely ELLEN!

Be honest, don’t you wish you were in that photo! We certainly do.

4. The Ice Bucket Challenge

Okay, she may not have invented it but she did invite Anthony Carbajal, the person who spearheaded the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge on her show and performed it with him. And like anything else that Ellen does, the Ice Bucket Challenge became the social media craze that it is now all over the world. And if it weren’t for that, we wouldn’t have had the privilege of witnessing Fifi Abdo doing the challenge herself, which helped make her now the social media sensation we all just adore!

Thank you for giving us Foffa, Ellen!

4. Heads Up!

On her show, Ellen started playing Heads Up!, then she made an online application for the game so everyone can play it too! Needless to say, it wasn’t long before the Heads Up! fever caught up with Egypt and became essential for any family or friends’ gathering.

It is okay, we play it obsessively too!

5. Her Overwhelming Kindness

Whether it’s through her infinite generosity or constant small acts of kindness, Ellen DeGeneres might as well be the ambassador of kindness for the entire planet. She teaches everyone who watches her to be humane and kind to one another. If you don’t believe us, listen to the line she says at the end of every single episode…

Just like her, simple and to the point.

All those things are nothing but a drop in the ocean of Ellen DeGeneres’s awesomeness. So what about you guys, what are the things that made you fall in love with Ellen? Tell us in the comments!