Want to blame someone or something for your singledom? Or for your last break up? Point fingers at the stars, they are to blame! Some zodiac couples are doomed from the beginning, and make disastrous couples. When their signs meet in a relationship, it’s like fire meeting gasoline. There are always exceptions to the rules, depending on the personality of the individuals. But hey we all love horoscopes, so why not use them as a cover up for when we mess up?

Below are 5 zodiac signs that make disastrous couples:

1. Taurus & Aries

These two are both highly emotional signs, but they don’t show it in the same way. Aries shows their emotions loudly and openly, in a way that is sort of rough and impatient. Taurus shows their emotions in a silent, slow process of giving. If they don’t make the effort to find the middle ground, as much as they may love each other, it will be a mess, and also difficult for both of them to know they are loved.

2. Pisces & Cancer

For Cancer and Pisces, compatibility with one another is practically inborn. They are two of the most sensitive signs, yet a big share of relationships crumble. It’s confusing, but the unseen problem is that they are both dreamers, so at some point, when you need to set feelings aside and embrace logic, you’ll never make those practical decisions that keep your relationship moving forward.

3. Taurus & Scorpio

Desperately dramatic, hauntingly intense and poisonously potent; that’s the description of this relationship in a few words. If you want to go by the book, these two signs are opposite one another in the zodiac, so in theory they fit very well together, like two halves of a heart. In practice, however, these powerful personalities – much as they are drawn to one another – find it difficult to cope with one another on a long term basis.

4. Leo & Capricorn

Hot and cold. The problem with this couple lies in the way they build up emotions. Leo are passionate lovers, and without the ability to express love, Leo can become pretty depressed. In return, the time Capricorn requires to build the emotional story they need, will be roughly interrupted by their fiery Leo partner. So their best chances are in time and patience, things that Leo rarely possesses, and Capricorn rules.

5. Gemini & Scorpio

You know when two running objects bump into each other? The collision that happens then is the definition of a relationship between a Gemini and a Scorpio, two of the most stubborn signs. Scorpio is a fixed water sign. Fixed means just that. They take their time to come to a decision, and then come hell or high water, they won’t change it. Gemini are silently stubborn, which complicates things even more and drives the relationship right to the risky edge.

Once again, it’s all a point of view. If you and your partner are a good match, the hell with the stars and the zodiac signs!