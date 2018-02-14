It’s super stressful to plan a creative romantic date for your partner and even more so on the most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s day, not to mention the exaggerated prices all over town. That’s why we are offering you 6 unique and budget-friendly V-day date ideas that will sweep your lover off their feet. No need for ba3za2a.

1- Cook Them a Meal

Nothing says ‘I Love You’ more than something made with your own hands for your loved ones. Cooking a meal is a very intimate cute gesture. And if you don’t know how to cook, your partner will appreciate it even more, knowing that you actually made an effort to make them something special.

2- One Day Romantic Trip

Since the weather is not too cold, you can organize a one-day trip to a close getaway, maybe Alexandria or Fayoum. You can plan the trip together and set a fun program for the day. Camping is also a super fun activity; try Wadi Degla protectorate where nature is only minutes away

3- A Day at An Animal Shelter

For animals lovers, spending a day with cats and dogs will make your Valentine’s day a whole lot more memorable. Contact ESMA, HOPES or SHE shelters for more details and enjoy the company of fluffy cheerful friends.

4- Have a Picnic

All you need is a picnic basket, a blanket and some snacks, and you are good to go. Azhar Park is a great place for picnics where you can enjoy the weather, the privacy and the great romantic view of Cairo, especially at night.

5- Movie Marathon

Sometimes the simplest ideas are the most romantic ones. Have a movie marathon with your partner; watch all your favorite romantic films together while munching on a big bowl of popcorn, some sweets and drinks. That’s a classic!

6- A Game Night

If movies are not your thing and you prefer to be more engaged, then maybe you would like to have a “Competitive Date”. Healthy competition is always amusing. Pick the games together, whether board games or digital games like Wii and PS, and let the fun begin.

Substantially, the amount of money you’re able to spend has nothing to do with being romantic. As long as you plan something special, creative and thoughtful, your partner will surely feel loved by the end of the day. And that’s what really matters.