With all that’s been happening around the world nowadays, Valentine’s day is the perfect time to give love its true value and take a break from all the hate and catastrophes that have been clouding our world lately! So hop on with your favorite celebrity figures and join us on our caravan of love. Not feeling inspired? Well, check out what these celebrities had to say on social media, because there is just no way you won’t feel the love afterwards!

1- Sherin Abd El Wahab

أحلى هدية جاتلي واتفاجأت بيها في الفلانتين من حب عمري مريم 😍😍#LoveHappens pic.twitter.com/DkT6Kns8PK — شيرين عبدالوهاب (@sherine) February 12, 2017

Whoever said that Valentine’s is only for couples clearly didn’t have a beautiful daughter called Mariam.

2-Youssra!



Because there is seriously nothing better than a love song to feel the love on Valentine’s day!

3- Samira Saied

كما قال يوسف زيدان: الحب وهج يضيء دروب الحياة فإن فُقِد أظلمت.. كل عيد حب وانتم بخير.#LoveHappens pic.twitter.com/aQpErHwvXJ — Samira Said (@SamiraSaid) February 13, 2017



Sharing Youssef Zidan’s quote “Love is what lights our lives. Without it, we would be lost in darkness” was all the reminder we needed to remember the real value of love in our lives on such a special day.

4- El-Hadary



As if playing a major role in the Africa Cup of Nations was not enough, Hadary thought it would be a good idea to remind us of the importance of acknowledging our love to our families!

5- Ahmed El-Shennawy

اللهم بارك لي في عائلتي ❤#LoveHappens — Ahmed Elshenawy (@AhmedElshenawyy) February 12, 2017



And just so Zamalek fans don’t feel left out, we thought it would be a good idea to share with you EL-Shennawy’s heartfelt tweet to his family!

6- Ahmed El-Sakka

الخيل عشق اتمني من ربنا يديمه وافضل احبه #LoveHappens pic.twitter.com/3LTIUMo5UY — Ahmed Elsaka (@ElSaka) February 12, 2017



Finally, we figured it’s important to leave you with El-Sakka’s heartwarming tweet where he taught us that love is not only exclusive for humans!

So what do you think, do you feel the love yet?