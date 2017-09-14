Dreams can invoke a much deeper and profound meaning that you might take for granted. Some of the many common dreams that we have, tend to transpire due to generic feelings or emotions. Those dream symbols are presented in a metaphoric way, and after a lot of research, we have rounded up and decoded the most common reveries.

According to Sunnah, dreams are broken into three parts:

“Ru’yaas which are good dreams, Hulum which are bad visions and the common dreams that come from one’s thoughts—those are the ones we will decipher in this article.”

1. Teeth Falling Out

Losing your teeth without pain or reason can represent anxiety you are experiencing in the waking life. You are going through a drastic change that is putting you under a lot of stress. You are feeling helpless, and things might be out of your control.

2. Being Chased

Dreaming that you’re escaping from probable danger is your subconscious trying to tell you that you are avoiding an issue or a situation. Ask yourself, what are you running away from in your daily life?

3. Death Dream

People would usually justify this dream as a sign that they would have a long life. But your own death in a dream could symbolize inner changes, a transformation that is currently undergoing. Your death literally means the old you has perished to welcome a new improved self. Dreaming of an old friend dying could be your subconscious telling you that this person will no longer be an important factor in your life’s journey; you are moving on. Death is associated with the ending of something.

4. Being Pregnant

In a dream, being pregnant represents a woman’s excitement for a new development in her life; whether it’s a new project or a new beginning that will only flourish down the line. Pregnancy dreams are often connected to an ongoing passion that you may or may not have discovered.

5. Hair Falling Out

A friend once dreamt that after a soothing hot shower, she looked in the mirror to find her head completely bald. Sometimes a solution to a problem can be out of our control. Just like hair fall, this dream symbolizes a hardship that is completely out of our hands. Just like dreams about falling teeth, this dream means that you are feeling completely helpless.

6. Meeting A Celebrity

We all had that dream at least once in our life, the thrill of meeting a celebrity and the sadness that overwhelms us after we’ve awoken never changes. You are seeking inspiration and the famous person you saw in your dream has impacted you someway or another. They represent a characteristic you are longing for.

Remember that dreams that come from your thoughts and feelings are your inner selves giving you a wake up call.