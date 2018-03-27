Men and women use roughly the same amount of words per day. Although when it comes to their body language, it differs completely.

1. Approach

When approaching a guy, girls tend to ease up to him to seem less aggressive while still trying to take charge. On the other hand when the male is the one approaching a girl, coming up to her from the front so she can see you coming is definitely the way to go so she’s able to check you out before a conversation and get a grasp on herself.

2. The Head Nod

Nodding is an interesting nonverbal behaviour that both sexes typically do for very different reasons. When a woman nods, she is trying to show agreement. When a guy nods, he is trying to show he is listening and wants the girl to continue on rambling.

3. Personal Bubble

Touching can be a tricky nonverbal area. Some people love to be touched and to show affection, while others have strict personal zones. It doesn’t matter the gender here, it’s all about personal space.

4. Facial Expressions

Our faces can demonstrate over 10,000 facial expressions. However, men and women use them differently. Overall, men demonstrate less facial expressiveness than women; they smile less and show less emotion. This is because women have been taught more appeasement body language as children and are encouraged to always get along with others and cooperate.

5. Vocal Range

Women typically use 5 different vocal tones when speaking. This gives them more range and makes them more of a pleasure to speak to, BUT it also makes them sound more emotional. Women’s voices rise under stress, and when they’re tense they can sound squeaky or high pitched. On the other side of the spectrum, men have a much deeper vocal range and typically like to keep it that way in order to seem in control or commanding.

6. Gestures and Mannerisms

Men depend on more obvious gestures and will probably use their hands to convey what needs be. Ladies, then again, tend to use more subtle and limited gestures and show respectful manners, for example, lowering the eyes when hindered or confronted.

Whether you already know and approach the opposite sex that way or you’re still learning all those new facts, non-verbal communication is a very important tool.