The thrill that comes with these activities is the only thing that makes people come back for more. The unique adrenaline rush, putting yourself at the mercy of nature and pushing the limits only contribute to the whole experience. It really is as exciting as traveling and visiting a new place.

Here are 6 different extreme sports that you should try at least once in your lifetime.

1. Parasailing

It’s the kind of activity that you can find anywhere in Egypt that has a beach. You will be sitting on a boat, with your harness attached to the parasail. Once the boat drives off, you will find yourself flying in the air.

2. Paragliding

This is a more daring and risky activity. Unlike parasailing, you are not attached to anything but rather you are dependent on the shifting wind patterns to swivel you left and right. A professional pilot could fly the parachute with you; the best thing about this activity is that there are no limits to heights, and you could find yourself kilometers away from the ground. It is an overall soothing experience that will enable you to contemplate the entire city below you.

3. White Water Rafting

This activity is all about adventure and dependency. You and your team have to paddle the raft at the same time, in the exact same way or else there’s a risk of the boat capsizing. The waters are usually rough, so it’s all about the right maneuvering techniques.

4. Canyon Swinging

This activity isn’t made for everyone. It’s for those who love that intense sinking-heart feeling and the adrenaline rush that comes with it. You will jump off a 100+ meter high bridge and free fall until the rope pulls onto your harness and swings you for another 200m. Whaaat?

5. Sky Diving

The picture says it all; Peer out over the edge, put your head back, tuck your feet under and JUMP! As soon as you release the parachute you’ll be able to take in the beautiful scenery. It is the kind of activity that you will always look back at with pride. You jumped off a plane and you survived!

6. Bungee Jumping

This is another activity that requires you to jump off a platform that is 100 meters high. It is scarier because you get to fall headfirst and the constant bounce back will only make your stomach flip.

Fear is temporary, achievement is permanent.