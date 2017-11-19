We all know the tales of Rayya and Sekkina, the first Egyptian sisters to be executed in Egypt. It was the biggest case Egypt has ever known, cold-hearted serial killers driven by envy and greed. But there are cases that are the most shocking yet. The following crimes are either mysterious or caused by manipulative sociopaths who have absolutely no remorse and no sympathy for human life.

1. Muhammad al-Sayyid: Saffa7 El Maadi

“Saffa7 El Maadi”, that’s what people called him before his arrest. This man assaulted and injured random women walking the streets of Maadi. He later claimed that stalking and stabbing women fulfilled him. It was the talk of the town; parents warned their daughters not to roam the streets of the once friendly district. The violence stopped when Al-Sayyed was arrested. He was sentenced to 45 years imprisonment that was later reduced to seven.

2. Abdel Raheem Eid Ibrahim

One of the most cold-hearted deaths this year actually happened in broad daylight in the province of Assiut. Abdel Raheem, 60, waited for his wife to return from the clinic so he could assault her for an undisclosed family dispute. His 22-year-old son intervened to prevent his father from further abusing his mother; the man suddenly pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot his son several times, ultimately leading to his death.

3. Dodi Fayed

Although Princess Diana’s passing overshadowed this Egyptian billionaire’s death; the horror crash sparked outrage and questions about the cause of the accident. The couple was the focus of relentless media attention the moment they came public with their relationship. According to the Royal family, the crash was due to negligent driving and stalking paparazzi. There have been conspiracy theories that it was not a freak accident, in fact, the couple might have been murdered. People went as far as blaming it on the Royal family’s dislike of the idea of an Egyptian non-Christian within the family. Who knows? Their deaths will always remain a mystery.

4. Hisham Talaat Moustafa

The Suzanne Tamim case spread like wildfire across the Middle East. This reputable business tycoon was charged with the murder of the famous Lebanese singer. Suzanne Tamim was mercilessly killed in her apartment in Dubai; the crime scene showed it to be a violent death, as though she absolutely had to die. UAE authorities filed an arrest warrant for Mohsen Al Sukkari after the security cameras identified him. He happened to be an employee in one of Hisham Talaat Moustafa’s companies. It was later discovered that Al Sukkari was paid two million dollars by Hisham to carry out the crime, assuming that the cause of death was to cover up Hisham and Suzanne’s secret relationship. Hisham was slammed with a 15-year sentence and Sokkari was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

5. Sherif Kamal El Din

Sherif was an engineer who literally hit rock bottom when he lost all his money in the stock market. He went as far as killing his wife and two adult children for fear of poverty and humiliation. The way he committed the crimes was truly shocking; he used an iron axe to kill them while they were sleeping. Sherif was sentenced to be hanged. He later died in jail due to his poor health.

6. Ayat Mo’men Mahmoud Hassanein

Kill for love. The brain behind this horrific and tragic crime was none other than Ayat, an 18-year-old girl from Al-Qaliubiya. Ayat and her 23-year-old boyfriend Maher, stabbed her mother and handicapped brother to death. They stole tens of thousands of pounds including her mother’s jewelry. They claimed that her family disapproved of the relationship due to his low social status, and that was the reason behind their felony. Both were convicted and sentenced to prison.

The crimes all have one thing in common. It seems that justice is always served to the minimum extent. Maybe Egypt needs to propose harsher penalties for these horrendous crimes.