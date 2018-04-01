We can’t keep calm, folks, because it’s almost time for a vacation. Easter is just around the corner. And do you know what’s better than going on a vacation? It’s preparing for one. All the plans, excitement and joy flying in the air can’t be missed. So are you at sea? What do you plan to do and where would you like to go this holiday? Nile Ritz Carlton is spoiling you and your family with choices and thrilling options.

Below are 6 reasons why you should celebrate Easter at The Nile Rtz Carlton:

1. You Can Have Yourself A Lavish Easter Brunch

Brunch is always a good idea, and when a wide variety of culinary creations is offered by the all-day dining restaurant ‘Culina’; this good idea turns into a phenomenal one. Also the special enhanced buffet features extensive carving and seafood stations together with Easter inspired dishes as well as delicious desserts. Yum yum.

2. And While Having Your Brunch, Your Little Ones Will be Having Fun Too

At the Garden City right across from ‘Culina’ restaurant, kids will be having the time of their life at the Easter Festival. From the egg hunt, Easter games and arts and crafts, to the surprise visit from the Easter Bunny giving away his Easter treats and taking memorable photos. And to top it all, the kids’ buffet will be offering mac and cheese, chicken fingers, French fries, fruit cups, ice-cream and much more. And that’s how kids go party.

3. You Can Have An Easter Fun In The Sun Experience

We all know that happiness is a day at the pool, and the family pool package at the Nile Ritz will maximize that dose of happiness. Each family will indulge in an exclusive pool cabana with lunch for a family of four. Exciting Easter fun poolside activities for the little ones are available too, including, Easter piñata, Easter bunny surprise visit with Easter basket giveaways and arts and crafts at the Kids Cabana, with egg painting, coloring sessions, Easter egg hunt, egg basket decorating while watching cartoons all day long…

4. You Can Have Yourself A Day-Use with Delicious Selection of Pool Bites

The hotel is also offering a pool day-use with an A La Carte menu with a delicious selection of pool bites. In addition to that, Patio the outdoor pool bar will be offering exciting promotions including beer and quesadillas and mouthwatering frozen alcoholic and nonalcoholic margaritas that will keep you refreshed all day long.

5. You Can Dine by The Nile

You can have yourself a wonderful night at Vivo, Nile Ritz Carlton’s sophisticated Italian restaurant helmed by Italian Chef Carmine. The restaurant overlooks beautiful views of the Nile River and is offering an international Easter 4 course dinner where you can delight in some of Italy’s finest dishes. And we all know that when it comes to food, no one can do it like the Italians.

6. You Can Celebrate In Style

Want to celebrate Easter in style? Nox is the place to go. Nox, rooftop bar and lounge, is hosting a luxurious party so you can dance the night away with the finest entertainment in town.

And that’s what we call an Easter holiday celebration, dear friends.