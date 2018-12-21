Rudolf, Santa, gifts… are all synonymous with the merry times of Christmas.

How should you celebrate this joyful occasion? Where should you spend the upcoming Christmas Eve?

Luckily, we have a list to guide you through the wonderful world of Christmas possibilities.

The Nile Ritz-Carlton is a must-go place, even more so during Christmas.

You can spend a nice Christmas Eve whether you’re with the family or just looking for a romantic getaway. Learn more about things to do at the Ritz here.

Christmas bazaars are plenty in Cairo; it’s a chance for a lot of artists and charity organizations to showcase their work. Whether you want to display your stuff or have a chance to see some really interesting, lovely artwork, we recommend that you give it a shot and try to spend some quality time in one of those bazaars with your family and loved ones.

You can also check out the live performance of The Sinatras on Christmas Eve. Find out more about Darb 1718 and their events here.

How about a calm, soothing stay at Cairo’s Mirage Hotel? Why not spend the holiday season in heaven on Earth where you can unwind far, far away?

Surely, you could use the time to pamper yourself and spend some quality time with your family and friends.

If you’re planning to have your wedding in Christmas, register the help of Cairo Mirage’s impeccable wedding planners as they guide you down the aisle.

Cairo Marriott Hotel is holding a lot of surprises for you. You can enjoy the Italian cuisine by Ristorante Tuscany, or attend the Egyptian Nights and ravel in the mix between the oriental and Christmas vibes. You can also treat yourself to a luxurious spa experience or go for a fancy dinner at Harry’s Pub or Roy’s Country Kitchen.

How about a merry Christmas Eve at the Conrad? Conrad Cairo assorted for you a luxurious, relaxing, and even kids-friendly Christmas Eve. You can pick a dinner night in one of their 4 amazing restaurants on Christmas Eve. Fancy a juicy steak? The Oak Grill got this for you! Or ravel in the Asian cuisine of Kamala. Whatever you fancy, Conrad’s got it covered!

How about Christmas with an Egyptian twist? Why don’t you rock your socks off and have Santa’s gift in the form of watching Amr Diab live?

You can have the time of your life at Andiamo Lake House. Find out more here.

Four Seasons Nile Plaza already kicked off the Christmas festivities. But don’t worry, you can still catch up with Santa!

But what if you want to leave the city chaos behind? If you can manage it, plan a nice vacation at Four Seasons Sharm Al Sheikh with lots of indoor and outdoor activities to choose from. You can also bring on the kids. Don’t worry, Four Seasons got this covered with the Kids for all Seasons team, ready with activities to keep your little ones entertained.

Who said that rockers can’t enjoy Christmas? The Tap East got this for you. Rock your bells with The Cadillacs performance in a Merry Christmas on the right note!

Speaking of rockin’ Christmas, why not check The One Four Five live performance at Cairo Jazz 610? Gather your friends and go for a wild night on the 24th.

If you are near Zamalek, how about a night out at Cairo Jazz Club? Get naughty with the Dirty Santas squad, swinging the night away while featuring the Portuguese vibes of DJ Sara de Araújo.

Indulge yourself in the luxurious cuisines provided by the Four Season First Resident with heartwarming Christmas decorations and various festivities. You’ll feel like you’re practically dining at Santa’s house.

Bonus Point: 13- Go Hiking (Mount Saint Catherine)

If the word hiking repelled you, just skip this point. If not, well, continue.

Why not try something new and out of the box? How about going on a hiking trip to Mount Saint Catherine with your friends? Just make sure to pack proper clothing and sufficient food. It only takes 4 hours, if you are used to it, to reach the summit and 6 hours, if you hike at a leisurely pace.

For the best hotel reservation options, check (here)!

SANTA IS COMING TO TOWN! Where are you planning to meet him this Christmas?