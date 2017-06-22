The Eid vacay is just a few days ahead, and everyone’s probably daydreaming about their long days by the beach. But since we want to enjoy these days to the max, we are also concerned about our weekends night parties and checking out those schedules. We thought we might make it easier for you and compile them all in one place so you can find the best place to shake it off this season!

1. 6ix Degrees

Yes, you probably know the place! This place may be your best go to destination to witness BIG parties and meet everyone with glam outfits and perfect tans! Last year, they got it all covered from Ragheb Alama, Haifaa and kelly Rowland and this year it gets better with Maya, Mostafa Hagag and DJ Elie Abi!

TO reserve or inquire call: 01224566666

2.Tabla

Remember the Heshek Beshek theme night? It’s coming back every Saturday and their Friday is not less disappointing with a musical throwback theme!! As for Thursday, they promised it would be their signature night with performances that can keep you in a festive mood!

To reserve or inquire call: 01220555550

3.The Tap North

From the heart of Marassi, we’ve heard they’ll be having American rap Binary Star and DJ Star to chill and have a good beer by the pool!

TO reserve or inquire call: 01060000867

4. Ciel

That’s new, we know! All the way from Amwaj, this is a large long beach by day and a part spot all night every weekend with performances from Disco Misr and Ramy Djunkie coming your way!

TO reserve or inquire call: 01003507744

5. Exit

These guys have a very party busy schedule. They have Deep House DJ duo Misty and Hafez, Third Son, Baher, Fayek, Ouzo, Sebzz, Karim Ossama, and Abou Zaid all on duty this summer. Get your groove on for one fine party!

TO reserve or inquire call: 01206202927

6. Aura Arena

Sephan Bodzin, DJ Hassan Abou Alam, DJ Mike, and Sweden’s Jeremy Orlander are among the list of fine performances that will be playing on Aura’s opening event on the 8th!

To reserve or inquire call: 01008317676 or 01152332866

Now that we’ve wrapped up the spots, you just have to keep yourself busy with finding a glam outfit and planning the perfect tan to take those summer parties down!