Some students at the American University of Cairo have encountered Peer Pressure (PP) in their daily lives and decided to take action against it. Hence, starting an online awareness campaign.

“We see how our friends and colleagues get negatively affected each and every day. Starting this campaign, the group members and I are hoping to make a change and get people to know about PP’s risks, so they can avoid it in the future ,” says Nouran Akef, a team member of the online campaign.

Here are some reasons why Peer Pressure is risky:

#1: 63.3 % of those aged between 18 to 25 were pressured to do something out of their comfort zone

Based on a conducted survey, most people are subjected to peer pressure. “Please do it for me”, “You can do this”, “Little baby’s too scared” are some of the frequently used phrases by those who pressure their friends, and consequently these phrases encourage people to get influenced by PP. What do the victims gain from that? A sense of belonging by satisfying their peers. However, that backfires at the end, and those affected will be left all alone.

#2: 46.1% do not really regret being under Peer Pressure

Surprisingly, almost half of those who took the survey were neutral about being influenced by negative peer pressure. This should not be the case because PP is risky. Maybe they do not realize the negative consequences at the time being, but our campaign is here to inform them.

#3: Breaking the rules is the most come negative influence of Peer Pressure

Several people were interviewed in order to listen to their personal experiences with PP. Most of them told stories of how their peers encouraged them to skip classes, prank their teachers, etc. It is understandable that these victims may have fun while doing these things, but at the end, they are not doing something they’re convinced with. Adding to that, their actions do not give them a respectable nor an influential identity.

#4: Peer Pressure leads to identity loss

Ebtesam Amr, another team member, noted that “When you are pressured by your friends, you are influenced to do something that you are not convinced of.” At this point, people will be walking the footsteps of losing their value system and principles. It’s inevitable to keep an eye from teenage years as well as early twenties since this is the age is when the personality is being formed and shaped. Hence, the identity that those people are trying to build will vanish because PP prevents them from performing their own practices.

#5: Identity loss threatens your future

That’s true! Because when people lose their identity, how are they going to talk to others? How are they going to form a proper well-thought opinion? Eventually, they will not be able to maintain long-term friendships because people will find them useless. Adding to all the previous reasons, the victim’s career is on the verge of being crumpled, since they are of no addition to the working place.

#6: Peer Pressure forms a barrier between you and self-actualization

The benefits of not responding to Peer Pressure is being able to build a character and voice an opinion. By doing that, the victims are strengthening their identity and consequently, they will reach self-actualization, which is a type of growth. However, by responding to Peer Pressure, they will miss out on the advantage of going on the journey of self-discovery.

Final words to all the victims of Peer Pressure…. You have to be who you are, and you have to know what you stand for; other than that, you’ll be someone who’s just roaming and floating and not making sense to anyone.

Say ‘No’ to negative Peer Pressure because in the end you’ll be left out if it’s not the crowd you belong to! Wrong will never be right! Our advice to you is to surround yourself with those who see the greatness within you and not those who turn you into a loser!