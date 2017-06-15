Ramadan, the holy month where people try hard to become the best version of themselves. Ramadan can be a bit tough on some people, and that can affect their attitude in certain cases. We thought we might advise you to refrain from certain activities with 7amada to avoid being single and ready to mingle by Eid El Fetr !

1. Don’t let him see you post a heavy Sohour. I repeat, DON’T.

We know how you enjoy your light sohour of one egg and half a tub of yogurt..3ala meen? We know about el beid bel sogo2 and your obsession of fatta right after! You probably evolve into another creature at Sohour and no one is allowed to see you for an hour after, so why lose a relationship for just one hour?

2. Don’t engage in a fight before Iftar!

Unless you want to hear a lot of ‘2allahome eni sayem‘ and spoil your own fast over a stupid fight, go ahead. No one is really interested in your teeeet ya ebn el teeeet fights to be honest!

3. Don’t invite him over for Iftar and pretend you cooked

He knows your mother did it all, and he also knows that you only served the beverages. Always remember karma is a bi***, and when you meet his mum and talk about your cooking skills, everything will fall into place ya chef!

4. Don’t include him in each and every 3ezuma you’re going to!

We know how you want him to be around all the time, but remember he does have a family and a group of friends that may also invite him over. Being too demanding can end up with you keeping the company of a konafa platter in each Iftar you head to!

5. Don’t ask him to drive you home at your Ramadan curfew every day!

We understand how your dad gave you that extra curfew hour bel 3afya, but you curfew hour is probably the time he hits the road and driving you home everyday is not a typical boyfriend’s plan to spend the night!

6. Don’t go all wise on him and give him the Ramadan religious talk!

We know you want your boyfriend to be the most religious person out there, but don’t act all innocent at once and give him the talk of ‘matenzl tesale el tarawee7 ya 7amada’! He knows el balawi kolaha and he probably won’t buy it. I don’t think we will either my friend!

If you ace these 6 pieces of advice, you’ll probably spend a pleasant holy month and still come out of it with a boyfriend after all. If you don’t have a boyfriend in the first place, don’t panic, but make sure you keep that konafa platter close by at all times!