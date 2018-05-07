Coffee is the ultimate challenge for coffee addicts in Ramadan. Not eating or drinking all day long is very easy compared to not drinking that one tasty cup of coffee early in the morning. It is painful, tiring and excruciating, but the good thing is that we’ll help you enjoy this Ramadan without having the regular coffee issues that you go through every single year, and here is how.

#1: Cut Back Coffee One Week Before Ramadan

This might seem like a crazy thing to do, but it is very beneficial. If you cut back your coffee intake one week before Ramadan, you’ll go through the withdrawal symptoms when you are not fasting. Yes, you’ll feel really cranky and have this dragon-sized headache. But at least you’ll witness this when you are not fasting. As the withdrawal symptoms only last for 3-6 days. This will make you prepared for what it is like to not drink coffee at all during Ramadan mornings and you will actually get used to it.

#2: If You Can’t Cut it All Back, Then Make Yourself a Schedule

If you failed to stop drinking coffee a couple of days before Ramadan, then the least you could do is drink fewer cups per day and try to schedule them later in the day. By doing this, you’ll help your body get used to not have its coffee intake early in the morning.

#3: Eat Lots of Carbs for Energy

One reason why many people drink coffee is for the energy it provides. But instead, try eating carbs to provide you with lots of energy. Go for dairy products like milk, yogurt or even ice cream (since it is summer). Eat plenty of fruits between Iftar and Sohour. And Don’t forget sweets, these should be on top of your list. Enjoy all the Ramadanian sweets; all of these will keep you energetic and will help in not needing coffee.

#4: Bananas Keep You Hydrated

Bananas keep you hydrated, which is totally what is needed during Ramadan mornings. But in addition to this, bananas help neutralize the headaches that happen because of the lack of caffeine.

#5: Drink Only One Cup After Iftar But Not After Sohour

You are allowed to drink a cup of coffee within 2 hours of Iftar, but not after Sohour. Avoid breaking your fasting on coffee because it makes your tummy release gastric juices on an empty stomach and in turn hurt your gastric mucosa, and you wouldn’t want that! But Drinking it after 2 hours would come in handy, as your body would have adjusted its blood glucose levels by then.

Drinking a cup at Sohour will keep you dehydrated for the whole day and you’ll only hate yourself more during the morning.

#6: Drink Teas Instead During the Night

Enjoy a variety of tea after you break your fasting. Yes, they do contain caffeine but with lower levels. Teas are healthier and less addictive. They also help neutralize the headaches and the crankiness.

Remember that you are stronger than you think and that coffee is not the end of the world. May the misery of not being able to drink coffee during the day grant you a whole load of hasanat.