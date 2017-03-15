You can’t deny that you’re probably tucked into bed right now going through your phone and feeling restless. You’re tossing and turning whilst your mind is making up scenarios and going over all aspects of your entire life. You lose sleep and suddenly find it 4 am while you have to get up at 7 am. Here are 6 ways to fight your overthinking and sleep peacefully:

1- Document Your Thoughts

Buy a notebook and keep it on your night stand. Whenever you find your mind boggling, start writing down every single thought you get. You will discover what is actually bothering you. Once you’ve got that figured out, you will find a solution for the problem. If your mind wanders off into scenarios, documenting will aid your creativity as well.

2- Drink CamomilleTea

This is something to do before actually going to bed. Camomille contains compounds which relax your muscles, cure menstrual cramps and lessen anxiety. Make sure not to drink a lot so you don’t have to rush to the bathroom once in bed.

3- List Something

This is the ultimate distraction. If you’re a curious person, this one isn’t for you. Start listing Disney characters, celebrities you like, numbers, car brands, clothes brands and so on.

4- Read

Keep a book next to you at all times. Get a reading lamp which clamps on your headboard and start reading. Picking the book can be tricky. Try to stick to poetry or anything that has rhymes, just like the books your parents used to read to you before going to sleep.

5- Ditch Your Phone

This is a must. Put your phone away at least 60 minutes before going to bed. Turn it over. The blue light coming from your phone disturbs the levels of the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin more than any other light. And you really don’t want that while you’re attempting to sleep and your mind is about to blow up.

6- Count Your Breathing

This may seem easy, but it really isn’t. What you do is you inhale and exhale on counts of 5. Which means you inhale and start counting 1,2 and you will find yourself exhaling right away. Focus and move all your concentration towards getting the counts slowly and equally.

It isn’t an easy battle. At the end of the day, your mind is like a sponge. Feed it positive thoughts and stop being so hard on yourself. Everything seems easier said than done, but it’s worth a try to calm your mind.