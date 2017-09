The Emmy Awards have always been one of the most prominent award shows in American TV, giving recognition to the entire television industry. Yesterday, the 69th Annual Prime-time Emmy Awards ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

In case you missed the live show, here is a complete list of this year’s Emmy Awards winners.

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding drama series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding limited series

Big Little Lies

Outstanding television movie

Black Mirror

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie

Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie

Riz Ahmed for The Night Of

Outstanding comedy series

Veep

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Veep

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover for Atlanta

Outstanding variety talk series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding directing for a variety series

Don Roy King for Saturday Night Live (with host Jimmy Fallon)

Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special

Charlie Brooker for Black Mirror: San Junipero

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Reed Morano for The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding reality competition series

The Voice

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe for Master of None

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Ann Dowd for The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding writing for a variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Alexander Skarsgard for Big Little Lies

Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Jean-Marc Vallée for Big Little Lies

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Alec Baldwin for Saturday Night Live

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Bruce Miller for The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding variety sketch series

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Donald Glover for Atlanta

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Laura Dern in Big Little Lies

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Kate Mckinnon in Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

John Lithgow in The Crown