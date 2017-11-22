Well, we all know we can’t buy happiness, but we can buy books, and that’s kind of the same thing! So now that the new year is right around the corner, you need to make sure that you have ticked all the good books off your list.

Below are the 7 best-selling Egyptian books in 2017:

PS: Some of them weren’t released in 2017, yet they remain on the bestsellers list.

1. Fi Mamar Al-Fe2ran by Ahmed Khaled Tawfiq

If you’re a Hunger Games fan, you will fall for this one because Ahmed Khaled Tawfiq and Susan Collins, the author of the Hunger Games saga, are not afraid to get political. They both tend to present in their books a dystopian world in a creative, innovatory plot. Tawfiq introduces to us in his novel a world where light is no longer a basic human right! Only the rich have the light, and the rest stumble in the darkness, like rats.

2. Re7lit Al-Dam by Ibrahim Eissa

Love him or hate him as a TV presenter, it doesn’t matter but when it comes to writing, you have to give it to Ibrahim Eissa. He is a great writer. After four years of absence since his award-winning novel “Mawlana”, Eissa made a strong comeback with “Re7lit Al-Dam”, where he addresses historical Islamic events everyone prefers to keep their mouth shut about.

3. Mosem Sayd Al Ghezlan by Ahmed Mourad

Mourad is back! His sixth novel “Mosem Sayd Al Ghezlan” hit the bestsellers’ shelves since its first release, and it’s quite clear it won’t leave anytime soon.

4. Tazkarah Wahida Ll Kaherah by Asharaf El Aashamawy

What if a human being experiences conflicts beyond his abilities and lives beyond his ambitions? This is an epic journey in which the main character travels alone and reflects the tremors of the Egyptian society since the early 1940’s. From the southern end of the valley to Al-Jazira Club in the heart of Cairo, from the classy Zamalek neighborhood to the old Abdeen neighborhood, from Alexandria to Aswan, the main character’s life is a rollercoaster.

5. Anta by Mohamed Saddek

It’s been more than a year since its release, yet Mohamed Saddek’s recent novel still occupies a place between the bestselling books. The thing about Sadek is that he doesn’t like to play it obvious; he likes to make you hold your breath until the very last page.

6. Ahl El 7ay by Youssef Ziddan

Fourteen remarkable short stories all combined in one book. The stories are interconnected and yet separate. They all occur in one neighborhood, and the characters are dominant in their stories, and are senior characters in the other characters’ stories. In Ziddan’s novel you will find isolation, loneliness, noise, violence, pain, despair, joy, tears, ignorance, science, blood and society.

7. Kol Haza El Hora2 by Ezzeldin Shukri Fasher

“For the weak hearted, and those with moral, religious or national sensibilities, don’t read this novel. Reading this novel is not an act of coercion, but a choice of the reader. Therefore, the reader is responsible for any scratches or damage that may happen to him.” Ezzeldin Shukri Fasher

Instead of writing a summary, Fasher preferred to write this warning note. This should give you an idea what a kickass novel this is.