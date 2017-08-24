These celebrities paid thousands of dollars as an attempt to keep up with their beauty and youth. Whether it’s to feel less insecure or simply because plastic surgery has become an addiction, these celebrities have unfortunately reached a disastrous outcome.

Daryl Hannah

Known for her roles in Splash (1984), Kill Bill (2004) and Blade Runner (1982), she was considered as one of the most beautiful women of all time. The once famous 56-year-old has become almost unrecognizable.

Mickey Rourke

The man who is known to have had dozens of faces. After a series of botched surgeries, the 62-year-old has finally settled for one face. He has reconstructed his cheeks as well as his nose among many other features, but unfortunately it didn’t do him any justice. He admitted that his initial surgeries were to mend the mess boxing has caused to his face, but the surgeon wasn’t able to get the job done properly.

Donatella Versace

This popular fashion designer isn’t only world known for her fashion. Her botched surgery has been a topic of interest for years. Botox, implants, laser resurfacing and facial reconstruction. She has done it all.

Jocelyn Wildenstein

This American socialite is solely known for spending millions of dollars on plastic surgery. Her unnatural appearance gave her the nickname “catwoman” by news outlets. Unlike many celebrities, Jocelyn actually feels ecstatic with the result.

Dolly Parton

This entertainment artist, primarily known for her country music, has made a lot of changes to her face. From face, neck, brow lifts to facial fillers and lasers; Dolly is doing everything she can to keep those wrinkles away.

Michaela Romanini

As famous as Paris Hilton in the US, this Italian socialite has caused quite a stir with her incredible transformation. In her ongoing aim to look beautiful and youthful, she surely has ended up with a lot more than she bargained for. Collagen lip injections had a special place in her heart– eventually her lips couldn’t take it anymore.

La Toya Jackson

Plastic surgery surely runs in the family. La Toya Jackson, Michael Jackson’s sister, has refused to age naturally. Like many other celebrities, the 61-year-old turned to plastic surgery to defy time.

Plastic surgery can be both a blessing and a curse. People are relentlessly seeking to look prettier and younger but it’s also important to bear in mind that there will always be risk factors and a high chance for the surgeon to screw up, especially if the surgery is complicated. You are beautiful just the way you are. Some changes here and there won’t hurt, but don’t go overboard.