After successfully surviving the first week of Ramadan with all the 3ozoumat and huge family gatherings, here comes the second weekend. This only means one thing, it’s time to start checking out all the amazing Ramadani outings around Cairo. We’ve put together a list of the best Iftar venues in town for you to try out.

1- Ramadan The Kempinski Spirit

Break your fast with an exceptional Turkish Iftar buffet at The Osmanly Restaurant at Kempinski Nile Hotel, where Turkish food meets the charming Turkish music for a unique Iftar to remember. From 7:00pm and 9:00pm for EGP 350++ per person.

For Reservation: 02-27980000

2- 139 Pavillion Iftar by the Pyramids

Nothing beats delicious food than having delicious food with a view. Enjoy your Iftar by the pyramids at Marriott Mena House alongside with the great atmosphere and killer view for EGP 485 per person.

For Reservation: 02-33773222

3- Iftar at Upper Deck With a poolside Iftar, Four Seasons Nile Plaza is offering us an intimate warm atmosphere, panoramic view and of course delicious food with their perfectly prepared Iftar menu for EGP 580 per person. For Reservation: 02-27917000

4- Pool Bar Iftar

Intercontinental City Stars is inviting you for a memorable Iftar experience, with an amazing view and mouthwatering food of their Iftar set menu at their Pool Bar. Iftar menu is for EGP 300 per person.

For Reservation: 02-24800100

5- Open Buffet at Sequoia

With just the perfect view, Sequoia is offering us an epic Iftar buffet everyday this Ramadan! With their favorite selection of fusion Mediterranean, you surely won’t be disappointed. The Iftar Buffet will be for EGP 450 per person.

For more details: 02-27350014

6- Fel Nil Iftar at Blue Nile Deck

Having Iftar in the middle of the Nile, that’s the dream! For a minimum of 12 people to a maximum of 30 and with a traditional Egyptian set-menu, you can enjoy your Iftar in a cruise for EGP 500 per person.

For Reservation: 01111112720 / 01111112722

7- El Lamma El Helwa at Conrad

At Jayda Nile Terrace where El Lamma El Helwa tent is taking place, you will not only be enjoying delicious treats from their Iftar buffet, but you will also be creating memories overlooking the Nile.

For Reservation: 02-25808481

Go try these exquisite Iftar venues and let us know how was your experience.