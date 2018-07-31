We all know that in Egypt, summer is basically synonymous with Sahel. The crystal clear beaches, parties by the sea and activities around Sahel all promise a very exciting summer. What better way to spend your summer than at Sahel’s newest hot spots? From Kiki’s to Careem, let’s check out what’s going on in Sahel this summer:

Kiki’s Beach Club

Kiki’s has great Mediterranean cuisine with a nice setting and jazzy music on the beach. The trendy beach club in Hacienda White turns into a party at night with different themes every week like 90’s and 80’s Disco. For fashion lovers, don’t miss out on their pop-up store.

Danos Beach Club

Danos Beach opened this month in Hacienda and is giving us the vibes of the Greek islands this summer. Relax by the beach and enjoy the cool drinks during the day, and listen to the best music in Sahel by night.

Careem in Sahel

This year, Careem is offering golf carts in Hacienda Bay, Marassi, Telal and bikes in Marassi. We all know how stressful the hassle of transportation can be inside and between compounds in Sahel. It’s nice to have Careem’s fleet available to drive us between compounds and not worrying about those parking slots. We feel like we’re in safe hands with Careem taking us around and the zero stress of driving at night is a plus!

Sachi by the Sea

The party atmosphere in Sahel has never been this fun, and with Sachi by the Sea opening this summer in Hacienda, there’s no shortage of amazing food and music by the sea. Telalians Platform and Marassi Club House are also amazing hangout places with so many of Cairo’s restaurants taking over the food scene.

Careem’s giveaways

And who doesn’t love free gifts? Especially when they’re this convenient for Sahel. Careem’s giveaways include wet swimsuit bags, beach bags, waterproof mobile bags, hangover kits, fans, and towels at Telalians Platform, Lemon Tree, Kiki’s, and Marassi Club House.

Almaza Bay

Almaza Bay’s been creating buzz this summer! Two years ago, this place was only catering to Italian tourists from the Mediterranean cruises. But after opening up for domestic tourism, resorts and restaurants have popped up. There are summer camps for kids, spas, and Pier 88. There was even an Angus and Julia Stone concert a few days ago. Everyone’s been talking about how amazing the beach is over there.

Pier 88

We all know Pier 88 in Gouna and Cairo but this summer they’ve moved to Sahel with a new location. This new Pier 88 in Almaza Bay is completely different! The cuisine is luxurious with Michelin chef Giorgo Diano creating an Italian menu perfect for the Mediterranean location.

The further you go this year, the more you party! Amazing music, luscious beaches, and easy transportation are all we need for our long, never ending Sahel days, right?