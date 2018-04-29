How many of us LOVE sushi a lot but are too broke to even have it once a month? I bet that this is most of us. When we go to those amazing well-known sushi places we pay our hearts out and wind up being at rock bottom for the whole month.

But this is why we got your back and compiled you a list of the cheapest sushi places in town.

This is probably the cheapest sushi place you’ll ever know of. Delivers quality at the lowest prices ever. What else would you ask for?

Location: Dokki

This restaurant is very encouraging with its cool ads. They are giving new sushi eaters 20% discount on their orders. If I were you, I’d definitely go.

Location: Maadi

#3: Sakura Sushi

Once you enter the restaurant, you feel like you just stepped into Japan or something. It is a must have experience with relatively cheap sushi prices. They also offer mega catering at very very reasonable prices.

Location: Maadi

Sushi on the go is what this is with very cheap prices. You get to eat sushi in your car and enjoy each other’s company.

Location: Wataneya gas station, Maadi

The picture is enough because no other words are needed to explain how cheap this restaurant is. And the sushi looks great as well!

Location: Maadi

1- Order’em

2- Pick’em

3- Dip’em

4- Eat’em

5- Smile

These are the 5 rules at their restaurant. Enjoy your sushi!

Location: Heliopolis

Who can eat this temple of sushi? Probably all of you once you know its price.

Location: Rehab

We hope that you have a sushilicious night without winding up broke!