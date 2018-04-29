How many of us LOVE sushi a lot but are too broke to even have it once a month? I bet that this is most of us. When we go to those amazing well-known sushi places we pay our hearts out and wind up being at rock bottom for the whole month.
But this is why we got your back and compiled you a list of the cheapest sushi places in town.
#1: Zi Sushi
This is probably the cheapest sushi place you’ll ever know of. Delivers quality at the lowest prices ever. What else would you ask for?
Location: Dokki
#2: Oishii Sushi
This restaurant is very encouraging with its cool ads. They are giving new sushi eaters 20% discount on their orders. If I were you, I’d definitely go.
Location: Maadi
#3: Sakura Sushi
Once you enter the restaurant, you feel like you just stepped into Japan or something. It is a must have experience with relatively cheap sushi prices. They also offer mega catering at very very reasonable prices.
Location: Maadi
#4: L Sushi
Sushi on the go is what this is with very cheap prices. You get to eat sushi in your car and enjoy each other’s company.
Location: Wataneya gas station, Maadi
#5: Sushi Yaki
The picture is enough because no other words are needed to explain how cheap this restaurant is. And the sushi looks great as well!
Location: Maadi
#6: Garnell
1- Order’em
2- Pick’em
3- Dip’em
4- Eat’em
5- Smile
These are the 5 rules at their restaurant. Enjoy your sushi!
Location: Heliopolis
#7: Sushi Bike
Who can eat this temple of sushi? Probably all of you once you know its price.
Location: Rehab
We hope that you have a sushilicious night without winding up broke!