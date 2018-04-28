‘Cause you’re hot then you’re cold, you’re yes then you’re no, you’re in then you’re out, you’re up then you’re down’ There is a reason why this song is a milestone in Katy Perry’s journey! How many of us can relate to the trouble caused by a partner’s mood swings? You could easily say ‘the hell with him…Next’ but then we wouldn’t be talking about someone you really love. We are discussing here, why someone you deeply love, someone you will swallow your pride sometimes for, and who loves you back can suddenly act distant. Unless of course he is a Gemini, these might be the reasons…

Reason #1 He Just Needs His Space

Why should this sound like the end of the world for you? Introvert or extrovert, we all need some time for ourselves. We need to sit in our own bubble, with no company but ours and do our thing! To recharge. It’s healthy, and crucial. So never take it as a threat, give him all the time he needs. You will need it too.

Reason #2 He Got Spooked

Relationships can get scary. Commitment issue is a real deal. It’s not some trendy excuse people use. He might be drawing back because he is spooked. Our insecurities can get the better of us. If he really loves you, he will get through it, just be patient.

Reason #3 The Fire is Gone

The honeymoon phase, the spark, the fire…call it whatever you want. But this period where you feel like you’re floating on cloud number nine is finite. What goes up, goes down. C’est la vie. Strong relationships are the ones who get through the downs, and enjoy the ups. He might just need to time to adjust, so give him that.

Reason #4 You’re a Nag

Sorry if it sounds harsh, but it’s kind of true. There are two people in the relationship, so if one goes M.I.A or acts distant the other person might have something to do with it. He might feel suffocated so he needs to step back…from you for a bit. If it turns out that this your reason, then you must sit down and talk about it, to pinpoint the problems.

Reason #5 He Is Having Doubts

Don’t you? Are you absolutely, doubtlessly sure that he is the right person for you? Life is a gamble, so having cold feet about decisions, big decisions is bound to happen. You don’t need to advocate the relationship for him then. You only need to respect his doubts, and let him figure it out on his own.

Reason #6 You Hurt His Feelings

Guys aren’t made of steel. They can get hurt. Especially if they are in love. One of the reasons why he can act indifferent, is because he is pained. He doesn’t have to let you wonder about it, he must let you know you upset him. But let him do it in his own time.

Reason #7 He Doesn’t Know How To Let You In

The most complicated reason of them all. He simply doesn’t have a clue how to include you in his mess, in what’s bothering him or what’s on his mind. So instead of jumping guns and assuming that he is choosing to do so, just work on it together. Find a way to function as a couple. It is not a solo ride anymore.

All of the above reasons are based on the fact that this is someone who loves you, because if he doesn’t, you already know the reason why he is acting distant!