The game of figuring out if someone likes you or not is already ranking high on the Hard & Complicated Games To Play list! So to add a shy person into the mix will puzzle things out for you even more. Shy people can get quiet, distanced, and sometimes even rude. It’s a defensive mechanism to avoid the pressure of uncomfortable situations that might draw attention to them. But when they like someone, things get… a bit out of their control. So let’s decode the meanings behind the nervous -though cute- signs they might be sending you.

1. YOU’LL CATCH THEM LOOKING AT YOU, THEN LOOKING AWAY

Their signature flirting move is “stare intensely, then quickly look away.” Works for them exactly zero percent of the time! The fun part is they can’t seem to stop following this strategy. But don’t fool yourself, not every shy person who glances your way is in love with you. We are talking about a constant gesture that happens frequently.

2. THEY ARE TOTALLY CLUMSY & AWKWARD AROUND YOU

Well, awkward is their middle name, but clumsy joins the party when it’s someone they secretly like. There are lots of things they want to say to you that are all trapped in their bodies and can’t reach their lips, so the words fighting their way out and failing, makes them seem like a bull in a china shop!

3. MIXED SIGNALS ARE THEIR TRADEMARK

There is a civil war going on inside these people. The “Yes Army” wants you to know all about their feelings toward you, and the “No, No, No Army” would rather get shot in the head than you knowing. It’s an even battle, so today they might be all cool and a tiny bit flirty with you, and tomorrow out of nowhere, they will give you the cold shoulder.

4. THEY ARE TOTALLY DIFFERENT IN TEXTING

The face to face deal creeps the hell out of a shy person, but hiding behind a screen, words and emojis could gain them some courage. They simply can tell you “I like you” and then throw the phone across the room like it a burning coal!

5. THEY PAY ATTENTION TO THE ITTY BITTY DETAILS

Shy people are used to not being noticed so they notice everything around them. And when it’s something someone they like said, they will engrave it in their memory. So in a random conversation, they might slip and say ‘Yeah, that’s your favourite book’ and then their eyes will widen. These people are hilarious.

6. THEY NEVER GIVE YOU PRESENTS HAND TO HAND

They muster up their courage and get you a present for your birthday, or for your promotion etc… that’s how far their courage fuel would get them. As for giving you the present, that’s a whole different story. Probably, they will leave it on your desk, next to your bag… with the cutest note ever.

7. THEY ARE JUST TREATING YOU SO MUCH DIFFERENT

Shy or not, special treatments and gestures get noticed! They might seem normal to anyone else, but deep down you will feel that this person is treating you differently. Always listen to your feelings’ compass; it’s never wrong.

If you noticed these signs and you like the person back, keep in mind that they need to trust you. Never make them feel bad about their shyness. Let them do their thing and try and add a little humour to it to take the pressure off.