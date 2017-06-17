Ramadan’s final days and you probably hadn’t time to check out all Sohour places all over Cairo. We tried them for you and brought you the last week Sohour picks. If you haven’t already, you simply MUST try out these places before the month wraps up.

1. The Edward’s – Cairo Festival City

This place normally serves great food and in Ramadan, it’s no exception. Their Sohour is delicious! Great variety of food, so everyone will find something to their taste. The weather is also lovely!

For reservations call 01200448000 or 01200887000.

2. 3ala Adimo – Fifth Settlement

This place is an open air restaurant with oriental seating on the ground. Simple, notothing too fancy, but cozy at the same time. They offer a lovely Sohour, with all kinds of oriental food available like eggs, foul and falafel, and who doesn’t love falafel? They also have Shisha and relaxing oriental music playing in the background and sometimes they have live entertainment too.

For reservations call 01061461099.

3. Tabali – Masr El Gedida

When you argue with your friends about where to have Sohour, think no more! Tabali is the place for you. Think of any mouth watering food, and they have it. The seating and atmosphere is lovely with both indoor and outdoor seating options available. There are no reservations for Sohour as the place is using the first come first serve system. Just be sure to get there early to guarantee a table.

4. The Clubhouse Uptown Cairo – Mokkatem

The view there is to die for! You can see most of Cairo underneath while gazing at the stars above. They serve a fancy Sohour, accompanied by frequent live performances by local bands. Just be sure to dress warm as it can get chilly late at night.

For reservations call 16129 or Orange 8000.

5. Desoky and Soda – Maadi

The place is really cozy. Everyone can’t stop talking about the food there, especially the desserts! The service is great and the staff are friendly.

For reservations call 01201520888 or 01025394444.

6. Halabala – Sheraton

This is actually a food stand with a seating option available. This place has been known to have exceptional customer service and they’re always willing to improve. Just head over there with some friends for a great Sohour experience in the cool night air.

7. Karakeeb – Mohandiseen

This place is known to offer great Shisha and food for pretty reasonable prices. This is still the case in Ramadan. They provide indoor and outdoor seating.

For reservations call 0101 469 6696.