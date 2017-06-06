Sometimes we just wake up on the wrong side of the bed. We’re not in the mood to do anything and we feel really cranky. But there are a few things, little things, that you can do to help alleviate that bad mood of yours just a little bit.

1- Take a nice long bath. Baths are one of the most relaxing things ever! Combine a good bath with some aromatherapy and Epsom salts to wash away any stress or crankiness. You can experiment with different aromas to target how you’re feeling. Lavender, for example, can help with stress and insomnia.

2- Listen to feel good music. While any music in general can make you feel good, there are certain songs that’ll make you feel better no matter how blue you are. Websites, like 8tracks, let users create their own playlists with certain themes and one of these themes can just be feel good music.

3- Meditate. Meditation has proven to improve both psychological and mental health. When practiced frequently, people can have better breathing and clearer minds. Meditation gives you a chance to disconnect from the whole world and just focus on yourself.

4- Spend time with someone you love. This doesn’t necessarily mean to spend time with your significant other, but it can be with anyone. It can be someone from your family like your mom or cousin. Or your childhood best friend or even a co-worker you recently grew close to. It just has to be with someone you really enjoy spending time with and feel comfortable around.

5- Start a journal. Having an outlet for your emotions helps a lot, just like talking to someone. Maybe what you’re going through is too private or you just don’t feel like talking. Even if it’s just for the day, writing down how you feel will help you feel a bit better.

6- Make a new friend. It happens that sometimes we feel like our life has fallen into a rut. It has become a routine and that can make us feel upset or just be in a bad mood. Putting yourself out there and meeting someone new will make you feel refreshed. It doesn’t have to be someone new. Maybe there’s a childhood friend you lost contact with. Re-connecting with that person will feel like you gained a new friend.

7- Watch a compilation of fail videos. I know it sounds silly, but watching or seeing some fail videos and pictures always puts a smile on my face. It just makes you think “at least I’m having a better day than this guy”.

Hopefully, this list will help you feel a bit better. Maybe you feel better already by just reading it. And if nothing works, maybe you just need some sleep.