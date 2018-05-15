Dating a guy with army duty (geish) can be one of the hardest things a girl can ever go through. It is not because of the long distance and not because of the lack of communication, whether verbal or physical, but because how this one year is capable of changing a person totally. This one/three year of duty is one of the hardest periods on the both of you.

Because with change comes a lot of difficulties, but we are here to help you make it work.

#1: Be as Patient as You Can

Yes, long distance is a factor of why it is so difficult to maintain this type of relationship. But patience is the key to making it work and remember that you are strong enough for it!

Be patient because you’ll miss him like crazy when you don’t see him for days, weeks and sometimes even months. Be patient, because even when you talk to him, it wouldn’t be for long. But always know that it is just one year compared to an eternity of you two living together and it will all pass.

#2: Be Understanding Because He Won’t Be His Regular Self

Try to put yourself in his shoes. Try to be as understanding as you can. So if he has a temper or is acting a little bit crazier than his regular self, then understand that it is because of what he has been going through and just let it all go. He is just acting out because this period is literally one of the hardest periods of his life.

Of course, there is a limit to all the acting out, but what we mean to say is that try to be more understanding and give him tons of excuses and he’ll deeply love you for it and appreciate it later on.

#3: Don’t Add Pressure Because He is Already Pressured

Army duty is all about pressure, they say that it can break a person down. So let him worry less about you and try not to pressure him at all. Don’t bombard him with questions like ‘when will you come and meet my parents’ or ‘what are you going to do with the rest of your life’ or ‘why haven’t you been yourself lately’. These questions do nothing but make him feel pressured and eventually get you two fighting over it.

Yes, you want to have a constructed plan for your life together and you want to make sure that he is fine, but he won’t be if you keep on asking.

#4: Try to Always Make Him Enjoy Your Time Together

Make him feel like a king when he is around you. Let the time he spends with you be the happiest time of his week/month. He is already going through a lot, so if you manage to make him happy during the time that you spend together, then, believe me, he’ll make you the happiest girl alive. Remind him of how things were before the army duty.

#5: Be His Comfort Zone

Give him space and listen to him when he is whining about anything, even if it doesn’t make sense to you. Be his secret keeper and his comfort zone. Let him expose himself without feeling judged. Because he’ll have lots of things that he needs to talk to someone about during his duty period. And if you are a smart girl, you’d make that person you.

#6: Try to Give Him the Balance He Needs

When guys go do their army duty, they sometimes lose balance. They sometimes feel like their whole world is crashing, but you out of all people should try and give him that balance that he needs.

You out of all people, should know his true colors and help him stay that way if not better. Be his anchor to reality.

#7: Be Loving, Caring and Forgiving

He needs lots of love, care, affection and A LOT of forgiving. Yes, you need them too, but right now he is going through a hard time and you should be there for him. Be this loving and caring princess that he loved. Forgive him for all the bad things that he did and will do, because they’ll be a lot during this period. But believe me, once it is all over, he’ll never forget how you were truly there for him.

Yes, this period is hard on the both of you, but it is way harder on him. We do admit, that the effort needed to make it work is a lot, but it will all be worth it at the end. You’ll have those hard times where you just need to quit, but don’t because difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.