Traffic lights are there to prevent us from having car accidents. Red means stop, yellow means get ready, and green means go. While stuck in traffic this morning, I kept thinking while staring at these lights, what if we had signal lights when it comes to relationships? They would turn red if you’re getting involved in a wrong relationship. Yellow, when you should take things slow, and green when you’re good to go. Wouldn’t that save us a lot of time and heartache?

When the traffic light turned green, and with this thought in mind, I decided to jot down the traits that make someone a catch. And no matter how imperfect they are, these traits will be our green lights to keep them.

Trait #1 Someone Who Is Self Confident

Well, this one came on top of all the other traits for a reason. How can anyone see how great you are if you can’t see it yourself? That’s what self confidence is all about, believing in yourself. And if you find someone who does, they are there to keep. They know what they want and aren’t afraid to ask for it. They can make decisions with ease, talk to anyone and have charm to spare. Put simply, confidence is sexy.

Trait #2 Someone Who Has a Sense of Humour

Someone who can make you laugh until your stomach hurts when you don’t even feel like smiling, who cracks jokes in the middle of a mess only to make you feel better, who understands your sense of humour (including your terrible jokes), someone you never have to explain why you’re being a weirdo to because they’re most likely being a weirdo as well.

Trait #3 Someone Who Is Emotionally Independent

Some people perceive it as a sign of absence of love, and that’s a fat mistake. Love is not the same as neediness. Someone who is emotionally independent wants you in their life because of who and what you are, not because of a need. This is an integral part of being happy.

Trait #4 Someone Who Is Passionate About What They Do

Passion is what gives taste and colour to anything in our life. Having a passion for your work or a hobby or anything generates some sort of energy. You can see it in their eyes and hear it it their voices when they recount what they are passionate about. That energy crosses over into their relationships. These people know how to love, and that makes them a perfect catch.

Trait #5 Someone Who Is Kind

It might sound a bit cliche, but kindness plays a major role in a happy relationship. Life is hard, so it is kind of nice to go back home to someone who is going to tell you that everything is going to be okay. Kind people know what you need, even when you don’t know it yourself. So keep this one forever.

Trait #6 Someone Who Is Full of Life

Some think it’s unnecessary, but I would surprise you and say that this is a crucial trait! Not a bonus, not the cherry on the top, but a primary trait. Negative people, pessimistic people suck the life out of any relationship, but positive people nourish it. Be with someone who can make the best of whatever is going on, who is always on the lookout for the next adventure.

Trait #7 Someone Who Gets You

At the end, if the person you’re going to share your life with can’t get you, remind me again what is the point of this relationship? Be with someone who gets you without the need to talk, who can read your mind like an open book, who can finish your sentence…someone who knows you inside out.

If you can find someone with all these traits, that’s one hell of a package, pal. You have won the lottery of life!