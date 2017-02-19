We all remember ask.fm, don’t we? Some of us might also recall a brief amount of time when “honesty box” was a thing. So really, how is “Sarahah” any different from its predecessors? The truth is, it’s not. And just like ask.fm and honesty box were pointless, so is Sarahah and yet some people still jumped at the idea and used it. Let’s see what kind of people!

1- Single people who’d rather not be single

Some singletons are different than other singletons. There’s the healthy type and then there are those with the “forever alone” mentality. So naturally they would sign up for Sarahah as they have high hopes that out there somewhere is their secret admirer! News Flash: If your secret admirer prefers to stay in the dark, they’re no admirer at all.

2- Attention getters

Who doesn’t like attention, right? It’s great. It makes you feel noticed and prominent, but there’s a thin line as to how much you should enjoy it. If you’re only signing up for Sarahah because you want a lot of people to send you anonymous messages explaining to you how creative, wonderful or unique you are, then please delete your account.

3- El Nas El Fadya

I think the term is self explanatory. Some people are just bored and have nothing better to do than sign up for Sarahah and wait until some anonymous person gives their life meaning.

4- People who jump the bandwagon of anything viral

Ahh, those types of people are growing in numbers everyday. In our modern world, something new goes viral every few days. So some people just go with the flow and follow “that thing” that seems to be grabbing everyone’s attention nowadays.

5- Curious People

But there are also people who are not signing up for all the wrong reasons. These people sign up because their curiosity knows no bounds. And there’s nothing to be mocked about that.

6- Those who are open to criticism

There are those who don’t mind criticism and then there are those who appreciate it. They appreciate it because it sheds light on some quirk in their personality they might have overlooked, so when someone points it out, they think of it as constructive criticism rather than just backlash.

7- Cowards

And of course there’s the last type. The last type is not people who signed up for the app themselves, but people who have been “honest” with others and typed in their feelings while hiding behind a computer screen. It goes without saying that I’m only criticising those who went for the negative type of honesty rather than the positive.

But, seriously, do we have to resort to anonymity and such means to be honest with one another?!