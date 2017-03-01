Don’t you just hear too many relationship stories that make you thank God you aren’t dating at the moment? Some include daily fights, arguments, but the worst of all are the stories about a not-so-loyal partner. Several people share with us their ugly cheating stories.

1- “I was with a guy, let’s call him Y, for 6 months and we had to break up for the fact that we were each moving to different countries on opposite ends of the world. We both believed that long distance doesn’t work. A couple of months later, I was sitting with common friends and a girl I know passed by to say hi. After she left, one of the guys said ‘I wish I can date her’. Me: ‘Why don’t you then?’ Him:’Well, I can’t. Y was with her’, and then his face went all pale. After asking endless questions, I discovered that Y was dating that girl while we were together.”

2- “This one came as a shock to me. My best friend was with a guy for a long time, so I got used to being their third wheel and counselor. He has been being over friendly for quite some time, and when we were alone he made a move. I think he forgot I was his girlfriend’s best friend.”

3- “I once met a girl in a club and we instantly connected! We went out a couple of times, and then maybe because I gave her the impression that I’m very open-minded and chill about everything, she confessed to me that she has a boyfriend. To spice things up in her life and keep things interesting and not follow a boring routine, she started going out with me. Honestly, I didn’t end it then and there but I did pretty soon, because I started thinking about the other guy and putting myself in his shoes. Experiencing cheating first hand, I realized I’m better off being single, of course, until the next time.”

4- “I knew that my boyfriend was cheating on me; I just didn’t know how to catch him doing it. That was not a problem for too long though. I caught him kissing my bestest friend in the world in Sahel two months after my decision to look for evidence.”

5-“He didn’t have the decency to break up after disappearing for a week with no reply to any of my texts or calls. I took it upon myself and considered that it’s over, only to realize a couple of months later that at the time of his disappearance he was ‘beyzabat’ with another girl.”

6-“I liked this guy, but unfortunately he was dating. Months later, he told me they broke up and life was good again. We started going out and he took me on a couple of dates. Two months later, I saw him with his ex at a wedding. Apparently, they didn’t really break up.”

7- “I was driving on Salah Salem Rd around 2 am when I heard loud sounds of breaks behind me. Car A kasaret 3ala car B. The guy in car A got out of the car, opened the passenger door and dragged a girl out of the car and started beating the s*** out of her. What was later set in light is the following: 1- Guy in car A was the girl’s fiance. 2- Car B was a gift from him to her. 3- Driver in car B is the girl’s boyfriend. 4- The girl wasn’t picking up, until her fiance saw the car roaming Salah Salem Rd. And the scene was all about the fiance hitting the girl and the boyfriend.”

Don’t you just wish to remain single forever?!