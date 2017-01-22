By: Passant Omar

Can you recall how many times have you been called or called someone selfish? Selfishness could be a part of most of our personalities, but when it reaches a certain level, that is when you get called “selfish” and that is when it becomes a flaw.

You should be devoted to yourself the most and put what benefits you first, but you have to realize that sometimes how much you think of yourself could hurt your surrounding. Below are a few selfishness alerts!

When you’re out with friends and you insist to go to your favorite spot without taking their opinion into consideration

What if your friends don’t like that place? This is just one example of the importance of putting others’ emotions and opinions into consideration. Respecting others will force them to respect you back by all means. You do not live alone, and the odds will not always be in your favor. Remember that! If you’re that type of person, most probably, people wouldn’t enjoy your company so much and they may even accuse you of being controlling or bossy.

If you don’t make time for others, but expect them to be there for you

It’s not fair or realistic to ask for something you do not offer. In terms of attention and time, reciprocity is crucial. You cannot not be there for someone all the time and expect them to be there for you when you need them. You will never have the guts to ask them to free time for you if you never sacrifice anything for them. You may not always be ready or in the mood for someone, but due to your appreciation of your relationship, you may want to give up your mood and work on your priorities.

If you’re willing to sacrifice relationships for work or money

This is where your selfishness harms you personally. It’s true that you have to seize the chances in your life, but you have to rethink it if it will come at the cost of losing your precious ones. Jobs come and go, so do opportunities, but the valuable people in our lives are hard to replace. People may actually avoid you in the first place if you have the reputation of doing whatever it takes just to benefit yourself.

If you don’t consider or listen during an argument

You only care about expressing yourself and seeking your part of the problem to be solved; anything else is unimportant. Getting into an argument implies disagreement or misunderstanding. How would you want to reach the same ground if you only care about stating your point and expressing your emotions without listening to the other party? For example, if you’re arguing with your partner about a certain issue, you cannot just make your point and force it on them. People usually think of persistent individuals as hard to get along with so they end up avoiding them. To prevent being avoided or even disrespected, you must listen to understand and not to reply, and you must definitely respect his/her emotions even if you do not believe that they should feel or think that way. You must also understand that not everything you say is right or that everyone should agree to what you think. Agree to disagree. People are made differently, so you can’t expect to have the same perspective without having to convince each other. Or simply let it go if it’s not worth the drama. Don’t let your selfishness mislead you to the idea of ‘you or none’.

If you don’t spend enough time giving

If you give all your time to yourself without helping out at home or at least giving out your time to people who are in need, you must re-concern your morals. You can’t just live for yourself; giving out is part of your existence. We’re all made for a purpose in this life, and it must be fulfilled in a way or another, even if it revolves around taking care of your parents and children, or helping out your spouse. Dedicate some of your time to charity as the impact that you will leave behind will prove how selfishness can never help you grow as devoting to others would.

It’s okay to be selfish, but to an extent. Too much of anything usually turns against you. Let that sink in.