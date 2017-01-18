By: Passant Omar

Contrary to what everyone might think, procrastination is not a time management problem. It’s not like you have the inability to manage your time; it plays on totally different strings. Procrastination is the daily struggle of the majority of people who have a lot of work to finish. It’s the main reason why some people are stressed out the day before a presentation or a final. But why do we tend to procrastinate even when it causes us so much stress and leads us to always be short in time? There are different reasons why and here are some!

1- The Distractions are Interesting

The main reason you suddenly find all the distractions, except for the task-due, interesting is because you “don’t feel like doing it”. You encounter this feeling either because you lack motivation or you have an attitude problem.

2- Lacking Motivation

Lacking motivation usually occurs because the task is not exciting, especially when it requires plenty of energy and time. It doesn’t mean that there is something wrong with you; it just mean that you’re not performing your task in the right order. Meaning, you must start working on your task first to feel motivated and not the other way round. Once you take the first step, your motivation will follow.

3- Attitude Problem

You must be in control of your attitude in work, especially when it gets in the way of your achievements and prevents you from being motivated. You must learn that not everything in life will be interesting; your mood swings must not interfere with your tasks. If the class is boring or if you’re too sleepy to go to work, it does not mean that you should skip them. Do whatever it takes to manage a positive attitude towards your work; think of maybe rewarding yourself once you’re finished with your work.

4- When We’re Faced with a Skill Deficit

We also tend to procrastinate when we have a skill deficit; when we “don’t know how”. Not everyone is a master at what they do, that’s why postponing it for later becomes an option. For example, if you missed out on material in a subject you’re having a quiz on, you find it hard to drag yourself to study it. But if you seek help from your professor, you will find it easy to finish the material on time.

5- If You Perform Better Under Stress

Some people just seem to perform better under stress. They can’t get to work days before the task is due, because they always have the thought of “I still have time”. This mentality is not harmful as long as you’re a pro in managing your time. In this case, you will be able to finish your work on time, but you would not manage the best quality as when you work days earlier instead of hours earlier. People who work best under stress will always perform better if they force themselves to start earlier than their usual. It’s not easy though to quit a lifetime habit, but some tasks have to be done over a long period of time.

The Upside of Procrastination?

Best part about procrastination though, is when you postpone the work and the project or meeting gets cancelled! Also, when you manage to do whatever you want throughout the day, while working on your task at the last minute, and still get it done!

Procrastination may be a lifestyle, but it’s not the best! If you’re the type of person who always keeps things aside for the last minute, make sure you manage it well and remind yourself that social media, your friends or the TV are not going anywhere! Most importantly, the start is always the hardest. Once you take the first step, everything else will follow smoothly. “Tomorrow never comes.”