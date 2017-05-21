Ramadan is right around the corner, and so are all the cream Konafa, red velvet Basbousa and all the other delicious inventions. You will find yourself making a phone call six hours prior to Iftar, just so you can reserve that Konafa bel farawla or whatever that is trending this Ramadan. If that’s not possible, you’ll find yourself panicking to make it to the dessert store right before it turns into a war zone between irritated fasting clients who are trying to buy whatever is still available. Here are seven reason why Ramadan desserts are taking over our lives for the wrong reasons!

1. It is a competition to bring the most tempting dessert even if you hate it!

People will always ask who got ‘this’ winning dessert, so they would literally be competing for their dessert choice to stand out.

2. We’re okay with a 300LE Konafa, prestige huh?

If you’re going to meet your mother in law, you want to look like the golden boy who doesn’t even care about the price when you literally won’t have any money left to afford your living for the week after. We know it all!

3. People would be talking about it around the Iftar table

You’d think we get together around the Iftar table to discuss warm topics, but in fact we’re just asking about today’s dessert. Your mother will probably discuss what she has in mind for the following day because who doesn’t like dessert!

4. Desserts have become an excuse to maybe leave work an hour earlier

Everyone knows how crazy it gets in dessert shops an hour before Iftar, so your boss will appreciate that you if you don’t buy dessert, you probably won’t have a place to host you for Iftar!

5.To keep it full between Iftar and Sohour right in front of the T.V!

We, Egyptians, like to stuff ourselves between sunset and sunrise and make sure we get our sufficient dose of sugar to be able to proceed with our fasting. Who doesn’t like something sweet to snack on in front of those drama series…Adrenaline!

6.You buy fancy desserts to shadow the fact that you did not cook for Iftar!

For all the mothers out there, we know all about your evil plan. You literally cooked nothing and you know your family won’t like it, so you’ll go like we’ll keep it light today to have space for the Nutella Konafa.

7. We need material for our social media accounts, and desserts can just do the job!

We won’t post about our happy bloated post Iftar tummies for sure, so we can just take a photo of that fancy delicious red velvet dessert and caption it with “usual dessert” when you’ve only seen it once before!

Whether or not we’re becoming slaves for Ramadan desserts for all the wrong reasons, that wouldn’t change the fact that they’re delicious and we can’t hide our excitement to see what’s new this year!