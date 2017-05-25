The essence of the holy month clearly revolves around gathering with your loved ones and having a good time. The Nile Ritz Carlton, Cairo just makes it easier with a range of restaurants and tents that not only offer you a chance to spend a good time this Ramadan, but actually leave with a happy tummy as well! With a wide variety of dining atmospheres offered from ‘Al Qahira’, ‘Alf Leila Wa Leila’ ballrooms and ‘Culina’ restaurant to the contemporary oriental food varieties at ‘Wust El Balad’ Ramadan tent, you can’t help but impatiently wait for Ramadan to start!

Culina Restaurant

If you’re in for a blend of Arabic dishes with a range of international delicacies to indulge in, the Culina Iftar/Sohour buffet would be the perfect choice for you! Their main courses are served in a live cooking method and the plates are perfectly presented as never seen before. The desserts are also artistically presented and incredibly fresh.

‘Wust El Balad’ Ramadan Tent

This tent will make you experience what “breathtaking landscape” means, located in a spacious garden and overlooking the Egyptian Museum, you can’t help but enjoy such amazing scenery. The tent has a contemporary design with an oriental touch to make you feel the holy month vibe. They were setting large TV screens during our visit, which will air all the famous Ramadan TV shows and series. The tent also includes a wide range of shisha flavors and a planned schedule of live entertainment shows to keep you and your company entertained!

‘Al Qahira’ and ‘Alf Leila Wa Leila’ Ballrooms

Looking for an indoor area to gather up with your whole family or a big bunch of friends, The Nile Ritz Carlton ballrooms will make that happen! Al ‘Qahira’ and ‘Alf Leila Wa Leila’ ballrooms will offer extremely tempting Sohour and Iftar buffets including all the traditional dishes and refreshing beverages we love to make the gathering unforgettable. With a fountain set and exquisite chandeliers hanging in the rooms, you can’t help but love the ambiance of the place.

Lobby Lounge

An amazing place to grab a quick Sohour and enjoy a variety of oriental and international treats that will make you fall in love with the place.

Finally, if you’re looking to spend the evening somewhere where the quality of the food is guaranteed and the surroundings are breathtaking, The Nile Ritz Carlton is the perfect destination. We would definitely call their venues a match made in heaven between the contemporary and oriental feel.