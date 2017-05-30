Iflix, the world’s leading Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) service for emerging markets, is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary service in Egypt with exclusive content for the 2017 Ramadan season.

The groundbreaking Egyptian comedy series, Waklinha Wala, features 30 of the top stars in the Arab world, is co-produced by Shadows (Ahmed Helmy’s Production Company), Front Row and the Kuwait National Cinema Council. The plot depicts the lives of four families living in a rundown building in Cairo’s renowned 5 th district as they try to repair and rebuild the disintegrating building.

Additionally, iflix will offer exclusive streaming of Ahmed Mekky’s new comedy Khalsana Beshyaka and Ahmed Fahmy’s Rayah Al Madam. iflix’s Ramadan mix of content will also feature a variety of Gulf, Lebanese, Syrian and Bedouin TV series’, all staring prominent actors from the Middle East, through which the company aims to cater to drama & comedy lovers of all types.