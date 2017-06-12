Every Ramadan, we like to enjoy Sohour/Iftar with a bunch of our loved ones in one of those tents trending all around town. Not only do these tents offer delicious food, but also great entertainment and an oriental vibe that makes you fall in love with the holy month all over again! Here are the 8 Ramadan tents everyone is talking about and you should definitely check in!

1. Bab Al Qasr at Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski

With the option of both Sohour and Iftar, Royal Maxim Kempinski’s Bab Al Qasr seems to also have entertainment on top of their list with shows ranging from Oriental takht on weekdays to Egypt’s leading singers including Hakim, Mahmoud El Esseily, Massar Egbari and many more. To reserve or inquire, call: 0109-7111-151.

2. 3altawla – Galleria 4

Situated right in the center of Galleria 40, 3altawla gives you the option to enjoy more than one venue including Ayadina, Tutti Matti and Gaby’s. A perfect destination for family gatherings. To Reserve and inquire, call 0111-300-5140.

3. Ala El Nil – Imperial Boat

Right from Imperial Boat in Zamalek, Ala El Nil offers a range of Egyptian dishes as well as dishes from Lebanon along side a wide range of Shisha flavors. With Tawla and Playstation available, you can’t help but have a good time!

4. Riverside Tent

With a 185 EGP Iftar menu and and live performances from lead singers such as Adaweya and Mai Selim, there is no doubt you are bound to have a delightful experience. To reserve, call 0121-280-1290.

5. Shahrazad at Le Meridien Cairo Airport

Shahrazad tent seems like the mother tent for oriental dishes, with a range of oriental shows present as well. To reserve or inquire, call 02-2265-9600.

6. Welad El Zawaat at JW Marriott Hotel

Since 2009, this tent has made it viral. Right from the club house, this tent has it all from dishes and shows to the best Shisha out there. To reserve or inquire, call 02 24115588.

7. Si Omar at Fairmont Heliopolis & Towers

Fourteen years and counting, Si Omar brings the luxury of Fairmont, the tent oriental experience and Egyptian tasty food to everyone out there. To reserve and inquire, call 02-2267-8485.

8. Wust El Balad at The Nile Ritz-Carlton

This year, Sohour at Wust el Balad is the talk of the town with big TV screens and tasty Shisha. To reserve or inquire, call 02-2577-8899.

Pay those tents a visit and make sure you tell us what you think of the vibe there, and of course the food!!