By: Rana Assem

Career shifts are not easy decisions to make any day, especially when your name and face are known by millions of people worldwide. Celebrities that gave up on their acting or singing careers are a quite bunch, however only a few of them are really missed.

Here’s a list of 8 celebrities who realized that fame is not their thing.

Meg Ryan

Queen of rom coms Meg Ryan traded her fame for a quiet private life. Her last movie was “The Woman” in 2008. Some of her famous rom coms include “When Harry Met Sally”, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination, “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail”.

Chris Evans

Well known for his superhero roles in The Avengers and Fantastic Four, Chris Evans decided to move behind the camera to become a director. Heartbreakingly for all the ladies out there, we may not be seeing this handsome face on screen again.

Sean Connery

We all know that the famous character James Bond has been played by several actors. Sean Connery has successfully played James Bond in seven Bond movies and is remembered by all of us as the only James Bond. Despite his great work in the Bond movies, his last work “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen“ released in 2003, has been reviewed as a disappointment.

Kevin Jonas

Assumed to be the main reason behind the Jonas Brothers’ split in 2013, Kevin decided to become an entrepreneur and launched a food searching app called “Yoop”. Amongst other reasons why Kevin felt the need to quit his music career was to focus on the baby he’s expecting.

Freddie Prinze Jr.

Known for Scooby Doo and its sequel, Freddie Prinze Jr. has also decided to quit acting. . ”I’m going to stop acting in the next few years because it’s just too weird. You have to constantly be willing to live in a scary, emotional place which is why actors are in therapy all the time.”

Amanda Bynes

Famous for her role in “She’s the Man”, Amanda Bynes quit acting in 2010 for no specific reason. She only mentioned that she does not love acting anymore. Bynes is actually a fashion designer; her decision to quit acting helped her focus more on her fashion career.

Jack Gleeson

The 25 year old Irish actor Jack Gleeson is well known for his role as Joffrey Baratheon in the Game of Thrones. His murder in Season three was a signal for his decision to quit acting. He also took part in “Batman Begins” in 2005.

Dylan Sprouse

His breakthrough to stardom started when he was casted as one of the twins in Disney’s The Suite Life of Zach and Cody. Unlike his brother, Dylan decided to take a break from acting after he’s graduated from NYU. He has now opened a mead brewery in Brooklyn, New York called the “All –Wise Meadery”. His alcoholic drinks are created by fermenting honey and water with yeast.