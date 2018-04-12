Italian pizza is not like any other pizza around the globe. So if you haven’t tried it before, then you haven’t eaten pizza in your whole damn life. Fasten your seatbelts because we are about to reveal the best 8 places serving delicious Italian pizza in Cairo.

Now all you need to do is just drive, eat and pay the check.

This amazing beauty is like no other. Let’s think of it as a journey to Italy for a couple of hours, where you get to choose your favorite pizza out of a menu of very complicatedly named pizzas and enjoy the ambiance.

Location: Waterway New Cairo, and Arkan 6th of October.

With the ‘help yourself’ kind of experience, you get to eat one of the most amazing pizzas on the grounds of Cairo. You’ll never find a more personalized pizza because you can make your own pizza!!

Location: Cairo Festival City New Cairo.

It is as if you are standing in one of Rome’s alleys, watching your favorite dish being made. Mouthwatering pizza coming your way sir/madam.

Location: Downtown New Cairo.

If you wanna dress up a little bit and go on a date with some dude/dudette while having Italian pizza on your plates, then this is your place to go.

Location: Katameya Heights New Cairo, Arkan El Sheikh Zayed, and in Zamalek.

The best affordable pizza you’ll ever taste. What is great about this place is the music of the pianist that you hear alongside this delicious dish of yours.

Location: Patio Food Hub New Cairo.

#6: Cucina

A romantic night to Italy while being in Cairo is what you need from time to time. The food there is heaven on earth disguised in the form of pizza.

Location: JW Mariott.

The variety there is amazing with the most talented chef in place. You will not regret a single penny you pay in this place!

Location: Maadi, Galleria 40 Sheikh Zayed, and City Stars Nasr City.

You want to go out with your friends and eat pizza but they are not high on the calories? Then this is your place because they’ll have a huge menu to choose from and you can enjoy your hot pizza.

Location: City Stars Nasr City.

Enjoy your yummy meal!