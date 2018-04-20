Being a Hijabi is not as easy as many people think or believe. To the contrary, it is pretty hard actually. It requires lots of faith, commitment, and determination to keep the veil on with no hesitation. Just like any other commitment, it has its ups and downs. But unfortunately, not many hijabis are at liberty of discussing what they hate the most about this kind of commitment.

So in order to help ease the process for our hijabi friends, we’ve interviewed a bunch. And had these 7 things they hate most but don’t dare to say out loud.

#1: How They’re Sick of Guys Treating Them Differently (Sometimes)

You would think that it is not common since we are in a Muslim country, but it does happen a lot! Some guys do discriminate against hijabis without even noticing. Guys would start treating them differently, sometimes to the extent that they feel like they don’t even exist. Being veiled, doesn’t mean that I won’t be in contact with any guy on planet earth! (Quoting Farida)

#2: How They Have a Hard Time Finding a Good Outfit for a Wedding/Event

It becomes really hectic when an event is right around the corner. The battle that they have to fight to find a nice outfit is crazy! It sometimes gets too stressful to the extent that you’d want to skip on this event. Because it is really hard to find a chic dress that goes along with all your criteria and is not revealing at all. (Quoting Nada)

#3: How Finding Decent Summer Clothes that Suits Hijab is Very Hard

Shopping in summer is not as cool as it is in winter. We’d check all the stores that this world has to offer and still find nothing! Apparently, it is so hard to find cool clothes that are not revealing, that is why a huge poor sum resort to ‘Carina’.. (Quoting Hana)

#4: How They Still Get Harrassed in the Streets Like All Girls

You’d think that being veiled would save you the misery of street harassment, but no! Every time you walk down the street no matter how covered you are, you still get harassed by lousy men. It is very annoying actually. (Quoting Salma)

#5: How Sometimes They Get Excluded out of Events Because ‘No Veiled Women Are Allowed’

Sometimes they have to be excluded out of events just because they are veiled. For example, concerts that are held during Valentine’s require no veiled person to enter, some fancy places also require no veiled ladies to enter. This one sucks because you actually get to not go, or you’ll ruin the whole outing for your friends just because you are veiled. (Quoting Leena)

#6: How People Expect Too Much of Them Just Because They’re Veiled

Once you put that headscarf on, people start treating you as if you are a sheikh or something, which is quite ridiculous. Not only that, but the expectations to be perfect and act perfect gets really pressuring, meanwhile all you had to do to trigger all of this was to put the headscarf on. (Quoting Farida)

#7: How No Matter How Much Effort They’ve Put, They Still Don’t Look as Pretty As Other Girls

No matter how much effort they put in order to look pretty, they feel like they’ll never be as pretty as other girls. It is very disappointing to know that this is how some people make hijabis feel. (Quoting Nada)

#8: The Burkini

It doesn’t take a smart person to point this out. They hate how it looks and even feels. You just feel like you are a human frog in disguise, but it is your only way to the beach with your friends and family (Quoting Hana)

Of course, there are lots of good things about hijab, but we are trying to voice some of the women’s concerns and may this community help make it a little bit easier.