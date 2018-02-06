Nokia has just released their new flagship with HMD global. Below are all the juicy features that the Nokia 8, the smartphone running Andoid Nougat has to offer:

1. Nokia Just Got Its First Bite of Android Oreo!

Say hello to Android! Finally! Nokia 8 offers a pure Android Oreo experience, without any preinstalled unnecessary apps that slow down the performance of the device.

2. A Camera That Sets It Apart from The Crowd

As expected from Nokia, it has to make a comeback with a hit Zeiss produced camera. The 13MP rear one takes pictures in colour or black and white, so vintage photo fans it’s the moment to bring out the artist in you. The wide-angled 13MP front camera comes with an auto-focus feature to ensure high quality photos and videos.

3. The First Phone to Offer a “Bothie”!

I know the name sounds tacky but the option is quite interesting. Thanks to the Dual-Sight, it is the first phone to allow users to live stream on Facebook or broadcast on Youtube from the front and rear ZEISS cameras at the same time! They’re calling this option the #Bothie!

4. Superfast Android Updates

For Nokia to push forward to the top it has to prove it has its customers’ best interest in mind; the answer to that lies in its approach to keeping Android up to date and the monthly security updates. You know how some people are worried that Android is an open-source operating system and therefore not so secure? Well, Nokia gives your phone a security update every first week of the month to make sure all your data is safe and secure.

5. A Sleek Stunning Design

The super-shiny, polished phone comes in 2 shades of blue, in steel, but the one color that stands out, is polished copper. Copper and metallic colors are super in now so we’re kind of hyped about that one.

6. Records Sound with Quality No Smartphone Has Seen Before

Nokia 8 is the first smartphone to feature OZO audio that brings the Hollywood technology into the hands of its users. Three microphones with Nokia acoustic technology enable you to capture sound with extraordinary detail. It’s truly a whole new level of sound that’s exclusive to Nokia 8 and the first time it’s ever been implemented into a smartphone.

7. The Extra Space of Memory Everyone Needs

The 64GB standard memory of Nokia 8 can be increased up to 256GB with an external MicroSD card slot.

8. A Price Lower Than the Rivals

Almost all smart phone prices have skyrocketed. The Nokia 8 is currently available for 9999 LE which is fairly more affordable than the similar smartphones offered in the market. You can find the phone available on online stores like souq.com and all Raya stores.