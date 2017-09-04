Couples experience different situations in their relationship. Those experiences include problem solving, handling parents interference, getting to know each other in a much closer manner. Throughout all those experiences their figure of speech starts to change. From the very first stage of the relationship; flirtation, which in Egypt we call mar7alet el este3bat, to the most advanced stage: marriage, 3esh el zawgeya aw afas as some like to call it.

Mar7alet el este3bat They start flirting by words, where the guy might compliment the girl on her new nail polish or tell her how beautiful she looks. He might even text her when she get’s home: You looked beautiful tonight, as usual. The girl however blushes and usually tries to play hard to get. All of us know the probability of this stage lasting throughout the entire relationship is too low. The Honeymoon phase. This phase is not only about marriage, it’s the beginning of any relationship; 1-3 months of the relationship at maximum. Both of the partners tend to show their capabilities to one another. 7abibi and 7abebty starts being said. They would start sending each other good morning and goodnight texts every day and night. “Enty 7ayati” “Enta 3omry” and before you know “Enty tale2” is on its way. It’s Real

Well that’s 4 months into the relationship until any official step is taken, or until it ends. They still say 7abibi and 7abibty, however it’s said with a different tone. They got used to it being said, so when one says it the other doesn’t feel it. “Ya 7abibity roddy 3la om el telephone” very romantic!! Engagement

reached this stage, parents are officially involved; however this doesn’t mean that they should interfere. Back to our point; all you guys will talk about is el 3afsh, el sha2a, el fara7! You are running everywhere trying to pick the right furniture and the right color of ceramic for your new place. Conversations will be all about that; “Shoft lon ceramic enhrda that will match lon khashab el matbakh l na2enah.” Marriage and children First things first, names on phone are changed from “My one and only” “hubby” “wifey” to “Om el 3eyal” and “Abu el 3eyal” or even easier, their full name. You will start addressing each other with Mama and Baba for no apparent reason at all. Suddenly you will find yourself talking, not about what’s for lunch, but rather the school fees for the kids, and who is driving them to practice tomorrow. Marriage is fun they said!

All of us know relationships are not just about romance and lovey dovey stuff, but rather about understanding and appreciation. However, sometimes small words like 7abibi and 7abebty can go a long way. Never stop saying them, and always try to keep up with what you did at the beginning of the relationship to avoid having a routine boring life instead of an exuberant relationship.