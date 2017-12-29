When we talk winter, we always think of cold nights, large sweaters, a warm cup of tea, a good book, soft socks and a box of chocolate. Well, I would never disagree with that, but the question is why should we resort to all these comfy items at home when we can still enjoy them somewhere new? Why can’t we bring along all these cozy items on a winter adventure with us? Egypt is full of ideal winter getaways; keep on reading and I will tell you where, why and how.

Savor The Charm of Winter

Where: Taba

Why: Until January 19th Taba Hotel & Nelson Village wants you to take advantage of the coldest season of the year and enjoy winter in the paradise of Taba. Rates start from: EGP 900 per person per night in DBL Superior room (inclusive of taxes and other charges) Meal Plan: Half Board.

How: T +20 69 353 0140/7

E [email protected]

Taste The Hot Chocolate Weather

Where: Hurghada

Why: Because you’re going to be spoiled for choices, pal. Jaz Makadi Saraya Resort, Steigenberger Makadi and Jaz Makadi Oasis Resort & Club are all bringing you their best offers in order to celebrate the hot chocolate weather in the mesmerizing resort city of Hurghada. At Jaz Makadi Saraya Resort rates start EGP 1,200 per person/night in Double Superior Room, and the meal plan is all inclusive. As for Steigenberger Makadi rates start from: EGP 1,200 per person/night in Double Superior Room, and the meal plan is half board. At Jaz Makadi Oasis Resort & Club, rates start from EGP 1,600 per person/night in Double Superior Room (inclusive of taxes and other charges), and an all inclusive meal plan.

How: WhatsApp (for booking & inquiries): +2 012 0222 2782

Central Reservation Email: [email protected] Reservation Email: [email protected]

Winter Is The Time For A Break

Where: Sharm El Sheikh

Why: Concord El Salam wants you to enjoy the winter season to its fullest, so its offer will last until the 1st of April 2018. Yep, you read that right. For 4 days and 3 nights enjoy the beauty of Sharm El Sheikh; rates start from 1,670 EGP. Package Includes accommodation per person per stay (04 days/03 nights package) in a standard room.

How: For more information www.travcoholidays.travel/

Discover The Beauty Of Winter

Where: Soma Bay

Why: January is just around the corner, and what better way to have a lazy vacation than traveling to Soma Bay? Caribbean World Resort’s offer shouldn’t be missed; it debuts on January 25th, 2018. For 4 Days/ 3 Nights, rates start from 2,475 EGP. Package Includes: Stay 4 days/3 nights at Caribbean World Soma Bay Resort 5* hotel. Accommodation based on soft all-inclusive. Arrival date 25/01/2018.

How: For more information contact www.dealandpack.com

Only a Dreamer Knows the True Awesomeness of Winter

Where: Sahl Hashish

Why: Because it’s never the wrong time to go to Sahl Hashish. Tropitel Sahl Hashish also wants you to savour every moment of winter, so their offer is valid anytime between: December 1st, 2017 till April 1st, 2018. For 4 Days/3 Nights, rates start from 1,855 EGP. Package Includes: Accommodation per person per stay (04 days /03 nights package) in a standard room.

How: For more information www.travcoholidays.travel/

Believe In The Magic Of Winter

Where: Marsa Alam

Why: Marsa Alam is our kingdom of heaven. Jaz Lamaya Resort doesn’t want you t miss out on the chance to celebrate this magic especially during the sensational winter season. Until January 18th, rates start from: EGP 1,500 per person per night in DBL Superior room (inclusive of taxes and other charges)

How: Central Reservation Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp (for booking & inquiries): +2 012 0222 2782

Direct Phone number: +20 (2) 3854 2079/2065

×