While in school, we’ve all witnessed the battle of ‘Kotob El Wezara’ vs. ‘El Kotob El 5aregeyah’! It was and still is a war between the books issued by the ministry, and the external books issued by many other educational sources. Well, we all know who is still the winner of every battle…
Time for some nostalgia, below are 9 educational books we all used while in school:
1. Sela7 El Telmiz
Our blockbuster, no book can shake the throne of this one!
2. El Adwa2
The second best in the business…. wait, is that the rainbow flag?
3. El Awal
Our parents bought us this one wishing its name would cast a spell on us!
4. El Mo3alm
The upgraded version of Sela7 El Telmiz, buying it means you’re now in the Preparatory level, kiddo.
5. El Mo3asser
This one is famous for its incredibly difficult questions!!
6. La Couronne
For all the French school students out there, remember this one?
7. Tawako3at El Mar2eyah
What a creepy name!
8. El Emte7an
Yokram el mar2 aw yohan!!
9. El Wessam
It was a bit of the underdog in the race.
Got more to add to the list?