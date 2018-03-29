Every time we’re in that icky mood, we tend to depend on little unhealthy munchies that wreck our diets and throw off our shapes. To let go of that habit, we’ve found a few alternatives to munch on as well as make us feel better.

1- Garlic Baked Fries (243 Calories per Serving)

To fix our fry cravings, baked fries always help. Add a little garlic and parsley and take it to a whole new level!

Find recipe here: https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/san-francisco-garlic-fries

2. Burrito Bowl (350 Calories)

Balance your snack by adding protein and veggies. Satisfy your spice needs and Mexican cravings with a full bowl of burrito stuffing eliminating the wrap.

Find recipe here: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Healthy-Burrito-Bowl-Recipe-32431275

3. Skinny Mozzarella Sticks (87 Calories per Serving)

Baking the breaded goods instead of frying them is always a better alternative.

Find recipe here: https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48453/skinny-mozzarella-sticks-recipe/

4. Low Fat Buffalo Wings (377 Calories)

We all love that spicy buffalo wing bowl on summer nights. Though, we also love being healthy, so we picked less butter for our chicken and Greek yogurt and fresh blue cheese for our dip.

Find recipe here: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Healthy-Chicken-Wing-Recipe-26960642

5. Baked Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (88 Calories per Serving)

Substitute your Chipsy pack with a home made salt and vinegar BAKED plate of potato chips. Minimize your calories and enjoy your snack!

Find recipe here: https://www.cleaneatingmag.com/recipes/salt-vinegar-potato-chips

And now for your sugar cravings..

6. Frozen Yogurt Cupcakes (30 Calories per Serving)

Get a little taste of ice cream and fruits through a tiny little bite of creamy goodness.

Find recipe here: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Low-Calorie-Ice-Cream-Cupcakes-28553112

7. Apple Pie Bites (161 Calories per Serving)

We all love some apple pie and apple crumble, here’ a lighter version with less butter and calories and a more vibrant apple taste.

Find recipe here: https://recipes.sparkpeople.com/recipe-detail.asp?recipe=2272451

8. Greek Yogurt Chocolate Mousse (146 Calories)

As weird as it sounds, Greek yogurt chocolate mousse is a great way to substitute your chocolate cravings with a healthy alternative. Have a 145 calorie mousse instead of a 350 calorie mousse.

Find recipe here: https://recipes.sparkpeople.com/recipe-detail.asp?recipe=1912201

9. Nonfat Parfait

Decorate your vanilla yogurt with healthy granola and colorful fruits to satisfy yourself and nourish your stomach.

Find recipe here: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/rachael-ray/yogurt-and-fruit-parfaits-recipe-1940127

Treat yourself with a healthy snack that will change your mood and delight your stomach.