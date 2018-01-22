Don’t you get super excited when everyone leaves the house and take good advantage of that as well? – We all have our home alone weird quirks that we don’t like sharing around anyone and enjoy doing.

#1 Walk around the house in underwear

The happiness and comfort in this is indescribable. It’s your good chance to do this before your family comes back and start lecturing you about it.

#2 Think of spooky things. Then freak the hell out

A funny thing that happens is thinking of something scary or remembering a scene of a horror movie and then starting to freak out and run around the house.

#3 Stare at ourselves in the mirror

Who doesn’t stare in the mirror for hours? It’s like “Hey there! How you doin?” It’s that moment when we discover our weird talents or facial expressions; and practice posing for pictures!

#4 Play music super loud and dance along enthusiastically to it like no one’s watching

When you start dancing like crazy and singing your heart out, imagining your audience and saluting everyone. Even practicing your dancing skills in case you hit the club!

#5 Pee with the door open

We just don’t like to close the door while peeing. It’s better open for an unknown reason. Sometimes we’re too lazy to close it or don’t feel like it.

#6 Start a new hobby

Being home alone gives us a chance to discover more things that we’d like to learn. A wonderful opportunity to make fool of ourselves.

#7 Shower with the door open

Showering with the door open instead of constantly looking behind the curtain for monsters. Leaving it open eases our escape plan from any monster invasion or power outage.

#8 Try on clothes that we haven’t worn in ages

Creating our own fashion show and red carpet. Trying old clothes that we haven’t worn in ages and posing in them.

#9 Sing in front of the fan

Singing in front of a fan is something that we all have done repeatedly. Because why not become an alien or live our own X-Factor moment?

