By: Reem Hussein

1. Crying

Women cry more than men as one of the oldest stereotypes goes. Women cry between 30 and 64 times per year as opposed to men who cry between 6 and 17 times. Women also cry for a longer time (6 mins opposed to 2 mins for men)

2. Speaking

Women speak between 20,000 words per day as opposed to 7,000 words for men. This is due to the Foxp2 protein found in women’s brain.

3. Deciding what to wear

Women spend nearly one year of their lives deciding what to wear. The average woman will spend 287 days rummaging through her closet. Men? Let’s not even talk about that.

4. Lying

Women lie less than men. Men tell twice as many lies as women.

5. Attraction

Evolutionary biologists claim that it’s natural for women to get attracted to men because of their looks or resources while men usually seek youth and attractiveness.

6. Life Expectancy

Women live longer than men. In Sweden for instance, during the 1800’s, life expectancy for women was 33 years and for men 31 years. Today, it is 83.5 years for women and 79.5 years for men. In both cases, women live 5% longer.

7. Vision

Women are less likely to have color blindness (0.4% of women opposed to 6-7% of men) related to the X chromosome in men.

8. Sweating

Women sweat less than men. Females have more sweat glands, but male sweat glands produce more sweat.

9. Dreaming

Women experience more nightmares than men. These dreams are often fearful (being threatened or chased) or losing a loved one or a bunch of confused happenings.

Sources:

www.bbc.com

www.dailymail.co.uk

www.indiatimes.com

www.sciencedaily.com