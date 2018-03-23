Taking someone for granted is one of the most common evil acts that anyone can do to another human being. It is like having this one person steal your energy, soul and even happiness for their own selfish selves with almost nothing in return. Being taken for granted is never because you are stupid, but maybe because you are too loving, caring and a bit naive.

In hopes of uncovering those evil bastards, here is a list of signs that they are taking you for granted my poor kid.

#1: You’re Reading this Article

If you feel the need to know whether you are taken for granted, then I think there is a huge problem with your relationship/friendship.

#2: They Ignore Your Calls

If they are almost always ignoring your call on purpose and giving you excuses like ‘I forgot my phone in my car’ or ‘It was on silent’ or ‘I was sleeping’ …. for the whole week, then baby they are fooling you. No way they forget their phone in their cars every single day of the week! Let’s be realistic here!

Of course, it is okay if a person sometimes doesn’t answer your calls, but only ‘sometimes’.

#3: They Rarely Make Any Special Gestures

It is your birthday and all they had to do was call you in the middle of the day to tell you happy birthday. Well, I hate to break it to you, but FB reminded them of your birthday and that is why they remembered calling. This is the ugly truth!

#4: You Never Come First

There is always an excuse for why you always have to come second. It is either because of their career, their family, friends or even their dog at times. Of course, dogs are super cute, but so are you, my friend. They’d rather spend time on the qahwa with the guys than to go out with you at least once a week. Never a priority ALERT!

#5: They Play With Your Emotions

One second they are super emotional and the other it’s like they never even knew you at all. Unless they are Geminis, then they don’t really have a valid reason for that! It is either they care and show emotions or they don’t!

#6: It is Never About You

It is never about YOU or about how YOU feel or what YOU want. They are basically all ME ME ME and *wait for it* MEEE. It is always about when they are free and when they can make time for you and never about when you need them or where you want to go. Your feelings are basically not as important, to say the least.

#7: EXCUSES ALL THE TIME

Even though you are always there for them even at 2 in the morning, but it is never the case for you. You can’t really get a handle on them when you need them the most. But because you are simply gullible, you manage to find them some lame excuses like ‘They are probably thinking about me right now, I know it’, or ‘Maybe I am too much to handle’ and so much worse.

#8: You Don’t Feel Appreciated Most of the Time

Even though you are not waiting for applause right after you do any kind of effort, but they always make you feel like you are doing technically nothing. It is as if your efforts count for nothing. Poor kid.

#9: They Expect You to Always Give

It is a given that you’d be there always and to give them whatever they ask for or need. They’d never accept any of your excuses even though you accept all of theirs. It is as if they are using you. Stop being a giver and take instead for a while!

What you simply need to do is let them know your worth, otherwise, you need to show them the door. Because you deserve someone who would appreciate you and love you the most.