Us girls have a hard time knowing what guys actually want. It sometimes feels like we need a crystal ball to understand how their brains function. It is not because they are too difficult to understand, or that they are too complicated.

To the contrary, they are simple creatures who just don’t express their needs and wants as loudly as many girls do. Sometimes they are just simply too shy to ask for what they actually like.

But after talking to many guys, we came up with a list of things that guys find sexy in girls, but are actually too shy to ask for.

#1: Know Effehat Aflam

This makes you 10 times sexier because a funny girl is what a guy needs the most. Guys do value a lot of laughter and fun, so knowing lots of these is your way to go.

#2: Being Too Cute With that Sassy Flavor

This one is a killer for them. They’d do anything for this combo. Cute but having this sassy attitude, wins hearts. Because basically, you have them all fooled with your cuteness, and then boom that cool side of yours comes kicking in.

#3: Being a Belly Dancer in Disguise

You don’t know how much more attractive you become in their eyes once they know that you can belly dance. It is like you suddenly became 10 times hotter!

#4: Looking Pretty/Sexy Most of The Time

Of course, it is very tiring for us girls to dress up every day and to look super sexy every second of our lives, but they love it. Especially when it is effortless and natural. You don’t need to put 1 KG of makeup to look sexy, because being natural is the new sexy.

#5: Watching Football

Dating a girl who knows anything about football to guys can drive them real crazy! They love it when they can have this football talk with their girl without feeling like they sound like an alien.

#6: Playing PlayStation

Even if you suck at it, guys actually like watching us play PlayStation with them. They’ll love it even more if you don’t suck at it, of course!

#7: Letting Them Have Their Free Time With the Guys Without Whining

Even if you do the previous two points perfectly, your guy still needs his time with the lads. They don’t want you to call every 30 minutes asking about whether they are having fun or not. They find it extremely amazing when you just don’t nag all the time.

#8: Staying Fit and Hitting the Gym

Of course, people have different preferences, but it is nice when your partner is trying to stay fit and healthy. Because healthy is the new sexy.

#9: Being a Drama Free Girl

They wouldn’t come and say please stop being drama free because you are sexier that way. But if you are, then they’ll brag about you to the whole world. The amount of love they have for you when you are just farfusha with no drama exceeds any limits!

Of course, this list is very subjective and your guy should find you sexy in all forms.