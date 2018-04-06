Don’t have an hour to spend cooking a stove- top dinner or waiting for it to roast in the oven? Our ideas for quick and easy suppers are wholesome, entirely homemade, and affordable, too—no chicken nuggets, fish sticks, or expensive takeout here. These speedy recipes all require just 30 minutes or less of hands-on work.

Loaded Baked Potatoes

Ingredients:

1/4 cup unsalted butter, thinly sliced

Potatoes (depending how many you want)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 slices bacon (turkey/beef)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped chives

Steps:

Make crosswise cuts in each potato, about 1/8-inch apart, add butter slices between the cuts; season with salt and pepper.

Transfer the potatoes to a baking sheet. Place into oven and bake until the outsides are browned and crisp, about 1 hour. Top with cheese and bake until melted, an additional 5 minutes.

Roast Chicken with Baby Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients:

Chicken (either whole or drumsticks)

Baby Brussels sprouts

Mustard

Olive Oil

Salt/Pepper

Breadcrumbs

Steps:

Toss the baby Brussels sprouts in olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add to a baking dish. Coat the chicken with mustard and then coat them in breadcrumbs. Add the chicken to another lightly oiled baking dish. Bake both dishes for 25 minutes, turning the chicken once and tossing the Brussels once halfway.

One Pot Wonder Chicken

Ingredients:

1 pack of linguini or fettuccini pasta broken in half

½ boneless skinless chicken breast cut into small chunks

4 medium carrots peeled and cut in thin 3 inch long strips

1 medium red bell pepper cut in thin 3 inch long strips

1 bunch green onions white part sliced and green part cut in 3 inch long strips

4 cloves garlic minced

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon corn starch

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

Steps:

Why it’s impossible to screw up: Literally everything is cooked at the same time in the same pot.